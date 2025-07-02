Message from the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, CRDB Bank Plc

Dear Customers, Shareholders, Partners, and Fellow Tanzanians,

It is with immense pride and heartfelt gratitude that I join you to celebrate a remarkable milestone 30 years since the founding of CRDB Bank.

Over these three decades, we have witnessed an inspiring journey filled with achievements, challenges overcome, and countless opportunities seized.

Today, CRDB Bank stands as a pillar of trust and a powerful engine driving economic growth across Tanzania and the wider East African region.

When CRDB Bank was established in 1996, it was a young institution grounded in the commitment to serve Tanzanians with efficiency, transparency, and integrity.

Three decades later, we have blossomed into one of the largest banks in the country, delivering innovative financial solutions spanning agriculture, SMEs, infrastructure, and personal banking.

As we commemorate this anniversary, we not only celebrate our successes but also we reaffirm the vision and values that have steered us from our humble beginnings to the respected institution we are today.

Our story is one of visionary leadership and strategic foresight, built on the belief that Tanzanian institutions can compete regionally and globally.

This achievement is a testament not to a single individual, but to the collective strength of our leadership, employees, and partners.

The decision to privatize CRDB Bank in the early 1990s was more than an economic reform it was a transformative leap that reshaped Tanzania’s banking sector.

We honour the founding shareholders whose faith and investment laid the foundation for our growth. Their confidence reflected a belief in the potential and capabilities of Tanzanians.

With the unwavering support of the Government and development partners, CRDB Bank transitioned from a public entity to a vibrant, privately-owned commercial bank.

This transformation reached a milestone in 2009 when CRDB Bank became the first bank listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, which was a proud moment in our history.

Our journey has been marked by many successes: expanding our branch and agent networks nationwide and beyond, pioneering digital banking solutions, receiving national and international accolades for service excellence, investing deeply in community development, and continually strengthening our financial base to create lasting value for shareholders.





Vision for the next 30 years

We have grown not only in size but also in reputation. From a modest beginning, CRDB Bank is now Tanzania’s largest bank and one of the East and Central Africa’s most respected financial institutions.

Throughout this growth, the Board of Directors has been steadfast in its mission of protecting our vision, upholding legal and ethical standards, and providing import prudent oversight.

We have enhanced governance frameworks, crafted forward-thinking strategies, and fostered a culture of sustainable, long-term growth.

Our expansion into Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, leadership in digital transformation and financial inclusion, and commitment to sustainable development are reflections of a forward-looking governance philosophy that keeps CRDB Bank ahead of the curve while rooted in its core values.

Looking ahead, the Board envisions not simply a continuation but a bold new chapter for CRDB Bank. We see a bank transformed by cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced digital platforms serving customers across Africa and beyond with unparalleled convenience and security.

Environmental, social, and governance principles will be integral to how we operate, not mere obligations but the foundation of our business model.

Over the next three decades, we aim to grow our balance sheet to Sh 60-70 trillion, expand services to at least eight countries, earn recognition among Africa’s top 10 banks for innovation and customer trust, and continue leading in governance, sustainability, and impactful development initiatives.





A word of gratitude

On behalf of the Board, I extend deep thanks to the Governments of Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo for their ongoing support and for fostering an environment that enables the financial sector’s growth.

To our founding and current shareholders thank you for your enduring trust. To our regulators, development partners, customers, and all stakeholders, your partnership has been vital to our success.

I also want to sincerely congratulate and thank every CRDB Bank employee. Your dedication and hard work have been the backbone of this institution’s strength and excellence. Together, I am confident that the next 30 years will bring even greater achievements.

CRDB Bank’s legacy is not measured merely by its size, but by its values that inspire Tanzanians, Burundians, Congolese, and all Africans in general to believe in their own potential and the potential of our continent.





Prof. Neema Munisi Mori

Chairman of the Board of

Directors