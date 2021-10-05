Message of Commemorating National Foundation of Republic of Korea

Today, October 3, is special to all Koreans because it is the National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea (ROK), well-known as South Korea. It cele­brates the establishment of the first Korean nation on the Kore­an Peninsula in its history called “Gojoseon” dynasty in BC 2,333 about 4,354 years ago.

As the Embassy of ROK did last year, it has decided to post my National Foundation Day message on these prestigious The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers, instead of my an­nouncing the message in front of invited guests at a face-to-face reception ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still seriously threatening our health and life.

Taking this opportunity, first of all I would like to convey my government’s heartfelt con­gratulations on the constitu­tion-based smooth and peace­ful transition of power in the United Republic of Tanzania im­mediately after the sudden de­mise of H.E. late President John Pombe Magufuli last March. May God rest his soul in perma­nent peace!

I am happy to witness a continuous positive progress of this stable and peaceful coun­try’s robust economy, recording 4.8% growth last year and 4.9% for the first quarter of this year, despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the landmark achievement that Tanzania entered the World Bank’s group of middle-income countries on July 1 last year. I believe a raft of the recent pro­active investment promotion ef­forts under H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visionary lead­ership will surely facilitate the realization of an industrialized economy targeted by the Na­tional Development Vision 2025.

This year is the 29th an­niversary of our two friendly countries’ diplomatic relation­ship. Since it was established on April 30, 1992, our two coun­tries have progressively and steadily developed an amicable and constructive relationship in a wide range of fields such as development cooperation, trade, and people-to-people ex­change.

In the field of development cooperation, the Korean gov­ernment has put its high prior­ity on Tanzania by once again including this stable and eco­nomically fast-growing country in the category of South Korea’s 27 official development assis­tance (ODA) priority partner countries across the world for the second consecutive 5-year partnership from this year, af­ter its last 5-year successful development cooperation. For this reason, all of Korea’s three ODA organizations – namely Economic Development Coop­eration Fund (EDCF) in charge of concessional loans, Korea In­ternational Cooperation Agen­cy (KOICA) giving grants, and Korea Foundation for Interna­tional Healthcare (KOFIH) being specialized in healthcare coop­eration grant programs – have operated their country offices in Dar es Salaam.

Briefly speaking, the EDCF has provided USD 733 million since 2004 for mega-financial development projects such as construction of bridges (New Selander in Dar es Salaam and Kikwete in Kigoma), Muhimbi­li Mloganzila modern hospital, national ID centers, water sup­ply and waste water treatment facilities (Dar es Salaam and Dodoma), electricity transmis­sion stations, irrigation facilities in Zanzibar, and five regional vocational centers. For the next five years, the EDCF plans to fur­ther expand its financial support to key infrastructure projects in Tanzania on five priority sectors: transport, energy, water, health, and public administration.

While the KOICA has recent­ly granted about USD 15 million on annual average for a wide di­versity of socially and econom­ically beneficial projects such as education, skills training for youth, women empowerment, healthcare, aquaculture, water, sanitation, and hygiene in Tan­zania, the KOFIH has focused on healthcare improvement in various areas such as repro­ductive, maternal, neonatal and child healthcare, infectious dis­ease prevention, supply and repair of modern medical equip­ment, and training of healthcare workers and biomedical person­nel. The summary of the above three organizations’ main ODA activities across Tanzania is at­tached to this initial message.

In the areas of trade, our bi­lateral trade volume that culmi­nated at USD 375 million in 2014 has recently remained around USD 200 million with USD 119 million for the first half of this year. Compared to the large population of our two countries around 52-58 million each, the current volume of our bilateral trade looks quite small. There­fore, there is much room for im­provement. In this regard, the other two Korea’s public organi­zations, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Korea Internet and Secu­rity Agency (KISA) have made tireless efforts to get together Korean businessmen and their Tanzanian partners online and offline to help them to form mu­tually beneficial partnerships and joint projects. The details of their main activities are also summarized in the second half of this message.

I cannot overemphasize the importance of people-to-people exchange to consolidate our bi­lateral friendly and constructive relations. For the better under­standing of our two peoples, the Korean government has invited annually about 50 Tanzanian governmental officials, universi­ty students and medical person­nel to Seoul, Korea for various short-term, mid-term and long-term programs in professional, academic and medical fields. Recently, the KOICA has helped two prestigious universities in Tanzania – University of Dar es Salaam and Center for Foreign Relations – to open online and offline Korean language cours­es for students. To disseminate Korea’s useful development ex­periences and business ideas as well as Korean history and culture to the general public of Tanzania, the Embassy has organized various cooperative projects with the Korean Stud­ies Center of the University of Dar es Salaam by jointly hosting seminars on bilateral business and development, Quiz on Ko­rea, Korean Speaking Contest, and Korean Food Event. Among them, the Korean Food Event will be held today on the occa­sion of this National Foundation Day at Seoul Garden Restaurant in Dar es Salaam.

As the well-known Swahili proverb says “Haba na haba hu­jaza kibaba” (Its meaning is sim­ilar to the English saying “Slow and steady wins the race”), I am pleased to see our bilateral re­lations continuously growing in depth and width through our friendly and constructive and step-by-step efforts ever since the first diplomatic establish­ment in 1992. Building on this successful cooperation, I am confident that the Republic of Korea will remain firmly com­mitted to working with Tanzania hand in hand to help accom­plish the goals of the National Development Vision 2025 by actively sharing its useful devel­opment experiences as well as technical know-hows and finan­cial means.

The Korean people are ea­ger to help friendly countries in need because of their difficult but grateful experiences of hav­ing constructed its vibrant econ­omy with the beneficial aid of international community, along with their hard work and en­trepreneurship, even after the intolerable levels of hardships such as 35-year colonialism, di­vision of the Korean Peninsula, and the devastating Korean War (1950-53) in the first half of last century.

Last but not least, on the oc­casion of the upcoming 60th An­niversary of the Independence of Tanganyika on 9 December this year, on behalf of the Ko­rean people and government, I full-heartedly wish the Tanza­nian people and government ever-lasting peace and steady progress towards prosperity in many years to come.





Economic Development Coop­eration Fund (EDCF) operated by Korea Eximbank

Since 2004, Korea Exim­bank that operates the Korean Government’s Economic De­velopment Cooperation Fund (EDCF) has contributed to the economic development and welfare of Tanzanians by sup­porting concessional loan proj­ects in various sectors such as transportation, health, water, sanitation, energy, education and public management.

Established in 1987 by the Government of the Republic of Korea, EDCF is one of the two main pillar agencies of South Korea’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) together with KOICA with a view to assisting partner countries in achieving poverty eradication and eco­nomic development. Its total commitments globally amount to USD 18,571 million for a total of 460 projects in 57 countries, including Tanzania.

Korea Eximbank opened its very first Country Office in Africa here in Dar es Salaam in 2014, which since then has served as a driving force in expanding bilateral economic and devel­opment cooperation between our two countries. In particu­lar, its financial contribution in forms of concessional loan to the government of Tanzania has cumulatively reached USD 733 million with 16 projects. Tanza­nia is not only EDCF’s second largest partner country in Africa, but also the country has been EDCF’s major and long-term partner in the continent. As a re­sult, EDCF has become the larg­est provider of bilateral conces­sional loans to Tanzania among OECD countries.

Among those 16 projects having been implemented in Tanzania, the four projects of New Selander bridge, MU­HAS Academic Medical Cen­ter in Mloganzila, Data Cen­ters for National ID system and COVID-19 Crisis Response Bud­get Support Program are so far the most remarkable and sym­bolic EDCF-funded projects in this country.

Being constructed by GS E&C – Korean engineering and construction company – and funded by EDCF since Octo­ber 2018, New Selander Bridge with total length of 1.03km crosses the Indian Ocean on the east coast of Dar es Salaam. This project includes not only constructing a bridge, but also widening existing 4.52km road and paving new 0.68km road to connect Central Business Dis­trict to Msasani area surround­ing the bridge. Once complet­ed at the end of 2021, the New Selander Bridge is expected to mitigate chronic traffic con­gestion along the Ali Hassan Mwinyi road, to promote bal­anced development between northern and southern parts of Dar es Salaam, and to serve as a tourist attraction as the land­mark of Dar es Salaam.

MUHAS Medical Center in Mloganzila, the biggest and most modern hospital in Tan­zania, was built and equipped by EDCF and it was opened in November 2017. Now merged with Muhimbili National Hospi­tal (MNH), the MUHAS Center provides specialized medical services for patients referred from regional hospitals, and clinical training for health care providers in Tanzania.

Another successful EDCF project in Tanzania is the con­struction of data centers for Na­tional Identification system. This project consists of the construc­tion of Main Data Center, Data Recovery Center, and 11 Region­al Registration Offices in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, and Zanzibar, and the provision of state-of-the-art ICT infrastruc­tures for the Centers and Re­gional Registration Offices. This project was completed in 2018 and is currently in its full opera­tion. It is expected to contribute to enhancing Tanzanian busi­ness processes through the smart-card National ID services and improving the productiv­ity of staff workers of related agencies such as immigration department, Registration, In­solvency, Trusteeship Agency (RITA), and local governments.

In 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea re­mained a strong partner of Tan­zania and therefore provided the COVID-19 Crisis Response Budget Support Program of USD 40 million which was a co-financing program with AfDB. It helped the country mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic, especially in the health sector.

In addition to the aforemen­tioned landmark projects, EDCF has actively contributed to a better life of Tanzanians in en­ergy, health, and water sectors with the following projects :

Vocational Training Cen­ters Establishment Project (2005-2014) with a conces­sional loan of USD 18 million

Malagarasi (Kikwete) Bridge & Associated Roads (2008-2014) with a concessional loan of USD 54 million

Construction of a 132kv Transmission Lines Kiliman­jaro-Arusha and the Kiyungi Substation (2010-2015) with a concessional loan of USD 25 million

Iringa-Shinyanga Backbone Substations (2011-2016) with a concessional loan of USD 36.4 million

Improvement of Water Sup­ply in Dodoma (2010-2015) with a concessional loan of USD 49.6 million

Construction of Zanzibar Irrigation Infrastructure (2012–2022) with a con­cessional loan of USD 50 million

Waste Water Treatment System Development in Dar es Salaam (2016-2024) with a concessional loan of USD 90.1 million

Construction of Substations for Kigoma–Nyakanazi Transmission Line Project (2020-2023) with a con­cessional loan of USD 45 million

Waste Water Treatment System Development in Dodoma (2021-2026) with a concessional loan of USD 70 million





Korea International Coopera­tion Agency (KOICA)

Korea International Coop­eration Agency (KOICA) was founded in 1991 to maximize the effectiveness of South Korea’s grant aid programs for develop­ing countries. Its main objective is to bring peace and prosperity to developing countries by sup­porting poverty eradication and sustainable socio-economic de­velopment.

KOICA Country Office in Tanzania was established in 2002. The Country Office pro­vides grants and technical assistance programs for the implementation of bilateral and multilateral development projects in Tanzania. Its work is guided by the Korean Gov­ernment’s Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Tanzania, and KOICA’s Country Program (CP), which primarily focuses on health and education.

Between 1991 and 2020, KOICA supported Tanzania with a total of USD 154 million in development assistance. This amounts to the second larg­est volume in terms of grant assistance among all KOICA’s partner countries in Africa. The Agency has implemented 29 bilateral and multilateral proj­ects, dispatched 2,420 World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteers to Tanzania, and invited more than 2,000 Tanzanian govern­ment officials to South Korea to enhance their capacity and strengthen partnership be­tween our two nations.

Recently, KOICA has sup­ported the Government of Tan­zania in improving the quali­ty of Reproductive Maternal, New-born, and Child Health (RMNCH). The goal of RMNCH interventions is to reduce all preventable maternal and new-born deaths in line with the Sus­tainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, and in accor­dance with the Tanzania Devel­opment Vision 2025 and sub­sequent government national strategic plans such as Health Sector Strategic Plan IV and V (HSSP IV and V) and One Plan II and III.

So far, KOICA has support­ed a total of 10 projects in the health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector as fol­lows:

Improvement of Healthcare Services for Mothers and Newborns in Chanika and Surrounding Areas (2014-2019) with a grant of USD 4.25 million

Saving Mothers’ and Chil­dren’s Lives through Inno­vative, Sustainable, and Comprehensive Reproduc­tive, Mother, Child and Ad­olescent Health Services in Tanzania (2014-2019) with a grant of USD 5.65 million

Health Basket Fund I (2016-2018) with a grant of USD 6.9 million

Health Basket Fund II (2019-2021) with a grant of USD 7 million

Maternal Health Improve­ment Project in Kishapu (2015-2018) with a grant of USD 5 million

Strengthening Health Sys­tems to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity in Simiyu Region, Tanzania (2017-2019) with a grant of USD 4.5 million

Towards a Cholera Free Nation (2019-2023) with a grant of USD 5 million

Improved Maternal and Neonatal Healthcare through Strengthening Comprehensive Emergen­cy Obstetric Newborn Care (CEmONC) in Dodoma Re­gion (2019-2023) with a grant of USD 6.3 million

Prevention of Waterborne Diseases through Water, Sanitation and Hygiene In­terventions in Lindi (2019-2021) with a grant of USD 1.36 million

Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Itilima (2020-2022) with a grant of USD 1.26 million





Reinforcing education is an­other priority area of KOICA’s work in Tanzania. KOICA’s focus on education is aligned with the Tanzanian government’s Educa­tion Sector Development Plan 2016/17-2020/21, Education and Training Policy (ETP) 2014 and SDGs 2030. Though Tanza­nia has witnessed remarkable improvements in providing ac­cess to basic education, there remain persistent challenges of quality and equity in education, particularly for girls. To assure equal education opportunities for all, and the development of necessary skills for employ­ment, KOICA has been support­ing the following programs:

Empowering Adolescent Girls and Young Women through Education in Tan­zania (2016-2021) with a grant of USD 5.15 million

Enhancing the Quality of Secondary School Educa­tion through a Holistic Ap­proach in Zanzibar, Tanza­nia (2018-2024) with a grant of USD 10 million

Education Programme for Results (2020-2023) with a grant of USD 7 million

Realizing Gender Equality through Empowering Wom­en and Adolescent Girls (2020-2023) with a grant of USD 5 million

Employment and Skills for Development in Tanzania (2021-2023) with a grant of USD 5.3 million





Enhancing partnership with Tanzania through Korean civil society organizations (CSO) has been another goal of KOICA’s activities in Tanzania for many years. KOICA’s Creative Tech­nology Solutions (CTS) program funded Enuma – a Korean social education-technology compa­ny - to develop a tablet-based solution to improve the quality of education for children with limited access to quality edu­cation. With the support of KOI­CA, Enuma has developed and launched an app called “KitKit School” which won the Glob­al Learning XPRIZE in 2019, awarded by Mr. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. KOICA has also collaborated with Seoul Broad­casting System (SBS), Daekyo Company – a Korean educa­tional information service pro­vider – and Good Neighbors International – a Korean NGO – to produce and broadcast English learning programs on television in Zanzibar. Through this project, Kwarara Media Ed­ucation Center (KMEC) was es­tablished to plan, film, and edit quality visual learning materials to facilitate distance learning in Zanzibar and beyond. Soon af­ter the outbreak of COVID-19, KOICA and the Ministry of Edu­cation and Vocational Training of Zanzibar, in collaboration with Good Neighbors Interna­tional, partnered together to respond to the loss of learning opportunities caused by school closures. Through KMEC, dis­tance learning education con­tent for Tanzanian students was developed, including radio programmes. KOICA distributed solar radios and supplemen­tary books to students in Kijini and Charawe schools, so that they could continue learning at home. To ensure radios contin­





ued to facilitate learning, solar charge systems, named “Solar Cow Kiosks”, were installed in villages for recharging the solar radios without the need to con­nect to the national electricity grid.

To help Tanzanian govern­ment officials strengthen ca­pacity and extend knowledge in various professional, KOICA provides short-term and long-term training programs and scholarships to study in South Korea. KOICA Alumni Associa­tion of Tanzania (KOAT), consists of more than 2,000 Tanzanians who studied in Korea with KOI­CA programs, and is currently implementing community de­velopment activities across the country, contributing to making a better Tanzania. This year, KOICA has sent 24 Tanzanian government officials to Korea to pursue master’s degrees in en­ergy, engineering, agro-econo­my, finance and taxation, fisher­ies, and development studies.





Korea Foundation for Interna­tional Healthcare (KOFIH)

Korea Foundation for Inter­national Healthcare (KOFIH) is a government agency found­ed in 2006 under the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea. Based on its vision as a global partner to contribute to the advancement of healthcare around the world, KOFIH has promoted interna­tional cooperation and upheld humanitarian values by provid­ing grant aids for partner coun­tries including Tanzania, people in disaster-stricken areas across the globe, and migrant workers residing in South Korea.

KOFIH Office in Dar es Sa­laam was officially opened in 2017 to implement various healthcare projects although KOFIH’s cooperation with Tan­zania first started in 2009. KOFIH has dedicated to the improvement of healthcare sys­tem in Tanzania and led major projects such as Health System Strengthening project through Reproductive, Maternal, Neona­tal and Child Health (RMNCH) promotion in Pwani Province, Hospital Management Technical Support Program for Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Mlo­ganzila Campus, invitational training programs for healthcare workers called “Dr. LEE Jong-wook Fellowship Program”, training program for biomedical engineers and technicians, in close cooperation with the Min­istry of Health, Community De­velopment, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDGEC).

In particular, the main goal of the RMNCH project is to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rate, which contributes to the achievement of SDG 3, through enhancing public health facili­ties, building capacity of health workers, and conducting medi­cal check-up for local residents, and organizing awareness rais­ing campaigns. Moreover, the MNH Mloganzila project aims to strengthen hospital man­agement and health workforce capacity, help them provide high-quality medical services, and improve healthcare service quality at the national level.

Furthermore, KOFIH has in­vited 127 Tanzanian clinical ex­perts, health administrators, dis­ease research specialists and high-level officials to South Ko­rea through Dr. LEE Jong-wook Fellowship Program with a goal of strengthening the capacity of healthcare workforce. Another training programs for bio-med­ical engineers and technicians have nurtured 169 trainees from 108 facilities in their capacity of technical services for medical equipment.

As a contribution to Tan­zania’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 KOFIH pro­vided MoHCDGEC, MNH Mlo­ganzila and District Hospitals in Pwani Region with USD 134,850 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment for infectious dis­eases. This year, it has new­ly opened invitational training courses on infectious disease response such as epidemiolo­gy, diagnosis, policy, and clini­cal treatment. KOFIH will remain committed to continuing ex­panding its long-standing coop­eration with the Tanzanian Gov­ernment, including initiating the upcoming healthcare support project in Dodoma and capac­ity building project for National Public Health Laboratory, which will start in 2021 and 2022 re­spectively.





Korea Trade-Investment Pro­motion Agency (KOTRA)

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is the official organization affiliat­ed to the Korean government. It was founded in 1962 and cur­rently has 127 offices in 84 coun­tries all over the world including Tanzania.

KOTRA Dar es Salaam Of­fice was opened on September 6, 2012 and was recognized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tan­zania as the commercial section of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tanzania. Its main objective is to promote bilat­eral trade and explore various investment opportunities be­tween our two countries. Trade volume between Korea and Tanzania culminated at USD 375 million in 2014 and recently has remained around USD 200 million, amounting to 198 million USD in 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic. In the center of such an achievement lie KOTRA’s ac­tive trade promotion efforts.

KOTRA conducts market research in local communi­ties to find potential Tanzanian buyers and coordinates busi­ness-to-business matchmaking between Korean companies and Tanzanian counterparts, which leads to building their business partnership, network, and mutual trust.

In addition to its market re­search and market exploration service for Korean companies, KOTRA provides Tanzanian im­porters with tailored advices and recommendations on prod­ucts and services originating from South Korea. Through the “BuyKorea” website, local Tan­zanian buyers can be easily con­nected with Korean suppliers. On this platform, when Tanzani­an buyers upload their inquiries on the site, Korean sellers who fulfill buyers’ needs and require­ments can directly contact Tan­zanian buyers, which leads to a direct match-making between Korean businessmen and Tanza­nian counterparts. This “BuyKo­rea” initiative also supports on­line meetings among interested business partners, which results in further trade and investment opportunities for both countries.

Under the situation where face-to-face business inter­changes have become quite dif­ficult due to the COVID-19 pan­demic, KOTRA is now promoting various “untact businesses” to overcome such limitation. For in­stance, in July 2021, an in-depth discussion on AfCFTA was held via webinar under the man­agement of the KOTRA African Regional Headquarters to help discuss the impact of AfCFTA on African trade and invest­ment and Korea-Africa cooper­ation plan. In May-August this year, KOTRA hosted two online business-to-business meetings instead of the usual visit of Ko­rea’s trade delegations to Tan­zania, which was normal before COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, successfully arranged 58 online bilateral business nego­tiations with their total export consultation value amounting to USD 4.48 million.

As demand on electricity and water supply gradually in­creases due to rapid econom­ic development in Tanzania, KOTRA has strived to introduce the technology of leading Ko­rean companies specializing in power generation facilities to Tanzania by sharing related in­formation and further endeav­ored to promote carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, renewable energy technologies as well as clean and safe water management systems.





Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA)

Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) is a public organi­zation primarily responsible for South Korea’s international co­operation with developing coun­tries by sharing its advanced techniques and experiences in the fields of nation-wide internet development and information security.

KISA African Regional Of­fice was opened in Tanzania on April 1, 2016. Its main goal is to promote mutually-beneficial co­operation and partnership be­tween South Korea and African countries including Tanzania by actively sharing advanced cy­ber-security experiences and building close cooperation in the cyber security field.

Since its establishment in 2016, the KISA Regional Office has invited ICT officials of the Tanzanian government to vis­it South Korea to participate in information security expert training programs in Seoul, Ko­rea. Through the invitation pro­grams, experts from Korea and Tanzania have shared their ex­pertise in the information pro­tection sector. In 2017, KISA and Tanzania’s Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication signed a MoU for bilateral cyber security cooperation and held a Korea-Tanzania cyber security business meeting to promote a business partnership between Korean and Tanzanian compa­nies.

In close collaboration with the Tanzanian government, re­lated organizations, and inter­national organizations, KISA focuses on such specific areas as response to cyber incidents, personal data protection, pro­motion of the cyber-security industry, and establishment of internet infrastructures. To raise awareness on the importance of ICT and Security, KISA has per­formed trend researches on ICT and security areas and tried to connect Korean companies with the Tanzanian government that has made efforts for establish­ing a global cyber-partnership.

Recently more and more Ko­rean ICT companies have sought to have a business partnership with Tanzanian counterparts through KISA’s programs. At the same time, under the burden of COVID-19 pandemic, the Tanza­nian government has made the effort to provide better public services for citizens through on­line administration like National Identification and E-document system. To help protect the in­formation of Tanzanian citizens, KISA has provided Korean ICT and security experiences to the National Identification Agency (NIDA) for the benefit of its ID data-processing projects. More­over, KISA has worked hard on promoting cooperation between Korean Security experts and the Tanzanian government to help Tanzanians use internet easily and protect their properties and information during transactions through E-commerce and Mo­bile money called M-Pesa.

In the near future, KISA plans to help establish National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI) - a verification system for the cre­ation, storage and distribution of digital certificates - in Tanza­nia, which will be the backbone of national digital defense, and will help, the Tanzanian govern­ment conduct its cyber security campaign. KISA hopes that the successful implementation of Tanzania NPKI and the cyber security campaign will great­ly improve internet and mobile environment for Tanzanian citi­zens, thereby helping them be digitally safe in the current era of the 4th industrial revolution and digital transformation



