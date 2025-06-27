New report highlights the transformative power of social impact measurement in community-based carbon projects in Tanzania
What you need to know:
- TZS 9.4 Billion (US$3.7M) channeled directly to remote communities in 2024
- REFLECT for Nature, an end-to-end social impact evaluation approach reveals profound community benefits
- Makame Savannah project achieves estimated 1:10 social return on investment
On 23rd June Carbon Tanzania launched its comprehensive Impact Report for 2024, demonstrating the profound positive impacts of its forest-protection projects on communities, biodiversity, and climate across Tanzania. A key focus of this year’s report is the critical role of robust social Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) in understanding and enhancing the real-world benefits for local communities.
The 2024 Impact Report underscores Carbon Tanzania’s commitment to “listening more closely to, and learning from, our community partners.” This is achieved through the innovative REFLECT for Nature (RfN) end-to-end social impact evaluation approach, which captures community perspectives on how carbon revenue influences their lives, livelihoods, and connection to the forests they protect.
“Our core philosophy remains unchanged: people are at the very centre of this conservation story,” says Marc and Jo, Co-founders of Carbon Tanzania. “The 2024 Impact Report, particularly through our work with REFLECT for Nature, allows us to evidence the broader, transformative changes that define true impact, ensuring we are not causing unintended harm and are truly building equitable partnerships.”
Key findings from the 2024 Impact Report highlight the tangible social benefits:
Significant channeling of finance: Carbon Tanzania channeled over TZS 9.4 billion (US$3.7M) directly to some of Tanzania’s most remote communities in 2024. This vital finance supports forest protection, critical health services, improved education, and essential infrastructure, with ripple effects extending to wildlife protection and positive climate impacts.
Community-led transformation in Makame: The REFLECT for Nature study in the Makame Savannah project revealed a unique combination of strong social cohesion, accountable governance, and a shared long-term vision. The project is driving real community-led transformation, generating an estimated 1:10 social return on investment, with a social value of US$6,727,659 based on locally informed valuations in 2024.
Education as a priority: In Makame, 94% of people highly value their children’s education, leading communities to invest carbon revenue in building classrooms and dormitories and funding higher education. Across projects, 72 university students’ fees were paid, and 9,840 children in Makame now benefit from better access to education through new infrastructure and sponsorships.
Enhanced land security and reduced financial stress: The report confirms how highly communities value the additional protections the project places upon their land. Villagers can report suspicious activity to village game scouts (VGS), who patrol protected areas, reducing encroachment and poaching. This has led to better grazing for livestock, significantly reducing financial stresses for many in the Masai community.
Women: Women’s empowerment initiatives are strongly supported, with 64 women serving as VGS (approximately 20% of all scouts) and 183 women as members of Community Conservation Banks (COCOBA) in the Ntakata Mountains, comprising 53% of all COCOBA members. The Makame study notably found women reporting similar asset ownership levels as men, challenging stereotypes and indicating progress in gender equality.
Transparency and Accountability: In Makame, 82% of community members surveyed feel the carbon project is being managed transparently. Carbon Tanzania is actively using RfN insights from the Eyasi region (Yaeda-Eyasi Landscape project), where 64% of community members had not been involved in decision-making, to improve participation processes and engagement.
Employment and Economic Growth: Project implementation led to the employment of 448 people, including 325 Village Game Scouts (a 15% increase from 2023) and 96 Carbon Champions (a 533% increase). COCOBA groups, boosted by carbon finance, provide critical micro-loans, fostering economic growth and enabling significant improvements in livelihoods, including a shift from thatched to brick houses.
Carbon Tanzania’s commitment to best-in-class reporting extends to transitioning its projects to Verra’s consolidated REDD methodology, VM0048, which is eligible for the Core Carbon Principle (CCP)-label by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM). This adoption reinforces credibility, transparency, and market confidence, ensuring continued community and biodiversity benefits under a globally recognised standard.
Engagement with Stakeholders, Government, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)
Carbon Tanzania recognises the vital importance of engagement in achieving sustainable conservation goals. The company has forged robust relationships with various non-governmental organisations involved in conservation both within Tanzania and globally. This cooperation includes the exchange of expertise, joint research and monitoring efforts, and combining strengths in project implementation.
By working through engagement with Stakeholders, Government, and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) such as Honeyguide, the Community Wildlife Management Area Consortia (CWMAC), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), Ujamaa Community Resource Team (UCRT), and district councils, Carbon Tanzania can reach more extensive areas, enhance the effectiveness of its programmes and ensure that conservation endeavors yield significant and lasting benefits for both communities and the environment.
About Carbon Tanzania
Carbon Tanzania is a business that creates and sells nature-based carbon credits. We channel this climate finance from global companies to local communities, realising value from natural ecosystems. Our equitable business model delivers measurable development outcomes for Tanzanians.
Here is the link to the Impact report https://carbontanzania.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/impact-report-2024-web.pdf