PRC’s 73rd Founding Anniversary: An Inspirational Development Track Record
What you need to know:
- The Chinese society has undergone remarkable transitions in a variety of dimensions: from a closed to an open society, from a poor to a prosperous country, from an unscrewing attitude to an active embracer of globalization and multilateralism, and from a reactive to proactive position in geopolitics.
The leadership and people of China are celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of their nation, the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
Truly, in these 73 years, the Chinese society has undergone remarkable transitions in a variety of dimensions: from a closed to an open society, from a poor to a prosperous country, from an unscrewing attitude to an active embracer of globalization and multilateralism, and from a reactive to proactive position in geopolitics.
All these achievements and milestones are a clear testimony to the fact that the PRC has been an inspiration, not only to the developed world, but more so to the developing countries, and Africa in particular. These achievements and milestones will be elaborated further in the ensuring sections.
First and foremost, the founding and the subsequent rise of the PRC has contributed immensely to international development, hence being beneficial to the whole world.
Specifically, China contributes about 30 percent to world economic growth for more than ten consecutive years. This rate of growth is unprecedented in the history of social and economic development, even for the developed western countries.
Secondly, over the 40 years China has set a new record, not only of rising to becoming the second largest economy in the world after the United States, but also such growth was achieved without a crisis or war.
This phenomenon is also unprecedented and unique, when compared to the development history of US, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan, the development of which were accompanied by both economic and financial crisis, as well as wars.
Thirdly, the Rise of China has not only been an inspiration for the developing countries, but also a morale booster, in the sense that backwardness and poverty are no longer considered as a destiny issue.
Indeed, with the right leadership, determination and commitment, coupled with peoples’ trust in the governance system, the twin challenges can be easily overcome and the PRC has proved it and showed the way.
However, an effective planning system has to be in place to underpin the development of requisite policies, institutional and legal frameworks, flanked with a clearly stipulated monitoring and evaluation system.
Fourthly, the Rise of China is guided by the “Beijing Consensus” and not the Washington Consensus development paradigm.
This clearly shows that there are alternative development paradigms available to developing countries to choose from, thus squashing the wrong perspective that there is only a single and dominant one, that of neo-liberal discourse. However, we are not advocating a “cut and paste” phenomenon.
On the contrary, whichever model is adopted, it has to be adapted to political, cultural, social, and economic characteristics of that particular country. It is not by accident that China has adopted a model labeled “socialism with Chinese characteristics”.
In other words, we strongly believe that what we term “best practice” means “what works better in one’s own circumstances”. Therefore, developing countries need to be mindful of this phenomenon.
Fifthly, the Chinese spirit of solidarity, cooperation and sharing, through multi- and bilateral arrangements, has ushered in the establishment of various cooperation platforms, such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Africa Think Tanks Forum (CATTF), etc.
The participation of countries in these different fora has accelerated their socio-economic development, reduced poverty, promoted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and infrastructure development, just to mention a few.
Evidence from Africa shows that through the FOCAC, China has undertaken more than 60 percent of Africa’s infrastructure, and trade between China and African countries has grown more than 20 times hitting USD 255 billion in 2021 from a meager USD 10 billion in 2000.
Furthermore, China’s stock of direct investment in Africa has reached USD 110 billion, with nearly 4,000 Chinese enterprises setting up plants and businesses across Africa, while creating 300,000 jobs in the continent.
In the case of China-Tanzania cooperation, we are witnessing enhanced trade and FDI from China, which has become the largest trading partner and the biggest source of FDI for Tanzania.
The sectoral distribution of Chinese investment projects in the country is as follows: agriculture (16), construction (67), manufacturing (456), natural resources (8), services (22), telecommunications (5), tourism (56), transport (39), and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) (1).
Indeed, the above distribution shows that the investments are skewed towards manufacturing, which aligns well with the Tanzania Development Vision 2025, which stipulates that Tanzania will graduate from a least developed country to a middle-income country and a semi-industrialized economy by the year 2025.
This alignment notwithstanding, the above distribution needs rebalancing to reflect and address the challenges posed by both COVID-19 and the on-going Ukraine crisis, while seizing the unfolding opportunities arising from them.
The challenges are basically two: First, the need to strengthen Africa’s weak public health systems to make them resilient to current and future epidemics and pandemics.Second, the imperative of enhancing Africa’s extremely fragile or low level of food security through modernization of agriculture.
With regard to the unfolding opportunities, more attention needs to be placed on digitalization of the economy by ensuring that not only the requisite infrastructures are in place, but also are inclusive, as a way of bridging both the technological divide internally, as well as between Africa and the rest of the world.
These are critical issues which need to be taken on board by the current and future cooperation frameworks. The above inspirational achievements and milestones of the PRC, both within and outside her borders, are a clear testimony that they have been beneficial to the mankind across the globe.
Therefore, there are justifiable reasons why the PRC should be sincerely congratulated on her 73rd birthday. In this regard, we wish, the PRC, its leadership and the Chinese people memorable celebrations.
At the same time, we wish you good luck in your future efforts of consolidating the achievements and milestones, while sustaining the inspirational spirit and the cooperation platforms, for a peaceful and prosperous world.