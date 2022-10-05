SafeCare committed to improving quality care

SafeCare is a unique stand­ards-based approach for measur­ing, improving and recognizing the quality of healthcare services that is ISQua /IEEA accredited.

SafeCare provides the tools, instruments, and methodology that can be used by governments, partners, and healthcare provid­ers to improve quality of servic­es. Launched in Tanzania in 2011, SafeCare worked with both the CSSC and APHFTA to implement the methodology in their umbrella facilities.

Recently, SafeCare has intro­duced a digital rating tool to improve the process efficiency whilst reducing implementation costs and Quality Platform to motivate facility staff to engage in improvement activities and make real time data available to health­care managers for benchmarking achievements and prioritization of resources.

In efforts to promote govern­ment’s ownership, SafeCare sup­ports initiatives by Ministry of Health to adapt and instituonalize the methodology.

SafeCare is supporting the devel­opment of a government’s owned step wise certification and accredi­tation system in the mainland and a digital quality improvement model in Zanzibar.

SafeCare in Tanzania

800 in Tanzania mainland and 200 facilities in Zanzibar use the SafeCare

214 facilities are connected to Quality platforms

86% of them are regularly using the Platform

80% of facilities improve in Safe­Care score

1.5 million Patients

Have access to improved quality care

Tanzania SafeCare Partners

The Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC), The Associa­tion of Private Health Facilities in Tanzania (APHFTA), The Zanzibar Private Hospital Owners Associa­tion (ZAPHOA).