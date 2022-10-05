SafeCare committed to improving quality care
SafeCare is a unique standards-based approach for measuring, improving and recognizing the quality of healthcare services that is ISQua /IEEA accredited.
SafeCare provides the tools, instruments, and methodology that can be used by governments, partners, and healthcare providers to improve quality of services. Launched in Tanzania in 2011, SafeCare worked with both the CSSC and APHFTA to implement the methodology in their umbrella facilities.
Recently, SafeCare has introduced a digital rating tool to improve the process efficiency whilst reducing implementation costs and Quality Platform to motivate facility staff to engage in improvement activities and make real time data available to healthcare managers for benchmarking achievements and prioritization of resources.
In efforts to promote government’s ownership, SafeCare supports initiatives by Ministry of Health to adapt and instituonalize the methodology.
SafeCare is supporting the development of a government’s owned step wise certification and accreditation system in the mainland and a digital quality improvement model in Zanzibar.
SafeCare in Tanzania
800 in Tanzania mainland and 200 facilities in Zanzibar use the SafeCare
214 facilities are connected to Quality platforms
86% of them are regularly using the Platform
80% of facilities improve in SafeCare score
1.5 million Patients
Have access to improved quality care
Tanzania SafeCare Partners
The Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC), The Association of Private Health Facilities in Tanzania (APHFTA), The Zanzibar Private Hospital Owners Association (ZAPHOA).