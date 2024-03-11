Scaling up insurance services in Tanzania: The Strategis Insurance Story
What you need to know:
- Strategis Insurance, being one of Insurance Industry players, took a leading role in ensuring that it supports the Government’s Insurance sector growth strategy by growing its gross written premium and at the same time increasing the variety of products under its portfolio and its reach.
Expanding access to insurance services across the economy is an important part of the overall strategy to grow the sector and reach many more Tanzanians with various types of Insurance products.
The National GDP growth of 5% on average, year on year over the past ten years, offers an immense opportunity to expand the insurance penetration and accommodate a much larger population.
Currently, while the overall insurance premiums have been growing by at least 10% annually during the past five years (Annual Insurance Market Performance Report - 2022), the insured population remained as low as 15% of the entire population as at 2022 (Tira Annual Market report 2023)
With this in mind, the Tanzanian insurance industry players are discovering among other things the importance of serving the low income (bottom of the pyramid) market so as to expand the brackets of the insurable population.
The journey started in 2002 when it was one of the first privately owned medical insurance companies in Tanzania to be registered. The introduction of privately-owned medical insurers came as a result of Government reforms in the health sector that began in the early 1990’s where several measures geared at universal health access were introduced. With over two decades of experience, the company has grown to become one of the leading insurers in the market.
The growth spurred the company to diversify as part of its expansion strategy to meet client needs and support the Government’s initiatives to serve more Tanzanians. Thus, 6 years ago the Company expanded both its product offering and footprint to provide other general insurance services including Motor, Property, Engineering, Marine and Travel among others.
Geographically, the Company now has offices in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza and Zanzibar and is known as a Total Insurance Solutions provider where customers are able to access their various insurance services all under one roof.
What does the growth mean?
For Strategis, this growth means increased capacity to serve more clients and create more products that meet client needs while increasing the insurance penetration and the Company’s market share.
Over the past few years, the Company has positioned itself to become the 2nd largest insurance Company in the market by revenue (Gross Written Premiums) by the end of 2023. In the private medical insurance space, Strategis is leading with about 60% market share covering over 100,000 members in various customer segments and working with over 800 health services providers locally and abroad in several countries.
Strategis has always believed that “a Healthy Nation is a Wealthy Nation” and that for Tanzanians to be able to successfully continue with their economic activities and grow the economy, they must be healthy first. Thus, over the last year, one among the main areas of focus for the Company, has been strengthening its medical insurance service offering to align with Government strategy of attaining health services for all as envisaged by the Universal Health Insurance bill that became a Law towards the end of 2024.
To our customers, the growth means a guarantee of high quality and reliable services that are offered by a well-established network of partners that aim to provide more possibilities at the customers’ disposal.
Perception in the Market
Strategis has been recognized for its high-quality services and reliability to deliver on its promises by receiving several awards last year including; ‘The most preferred Insurance Company’ in the Medical insurance category by the Consumer’s Choice Awards, “1st Runner up in the Insurance Services Sector (Large Companies) by the President’s Manufacturers of the Year Awards (PMAYA) and recognition by the regulator, Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) as Best Performer in General Insurance Penetration (Health Insurance Category).
The Future
The future of Strategis is in alignment with the government’s strategy that focuses on industry growth, efficiency, and inclusion. The Company will continue targeting underserved segments of the economy while introducing more products for the existing and potential clientele. The Mtetezi Agriculture Insurance product introduced recently brings a solution for agricultural producers in addressing the major risks they face due to calamities. Further, to align with the Universal Health Insurance drive in the country, the Company is working on products for special groups that are more affordable than those offered under the corporate segment.
We see ourselves as the leading insurance company in Tanzania and one of the largest insurers in the region while maintaining our position as the most preferred insurance company.
One Message to the Public?
There are many misconceptions in the market about the cost of acquiring insurance. For medical insurance, many believe that the products are unaffordable. Our message is “Tanzanians can afford to buy Medical Insurance cover regardless of their economic segments and we are here to serve them.