Serengeti Breweries Ltd: Nurturing Tanzania’s tourism future through talent and training
Tourism is more than just a booming industry in Tanzania, it’s the heartbeat of our nation’s economy, driving employment, development, and international recognition.
But behind the breathtaking landscapes of Serengeti National Park, the white-sand beaches of Zanzibar, and the rich cultural heritage of the Maasai, lies a workforce that ensures the experience for millions of tourists is exceptional.
In this ever-growing sector, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) is making waves, not just with its renowned beverages, but through its groundbreaking programmes that invest in the talent fueling the hospitality and tourism industry.
As we celebrate World Tourism Day 2024 under the theme “Tourism and Peace,” SBL stands at the forefront, empowering the next generation of tourism professionals and ensuring Tanzania’s global reputation continues to shine.
Serengeti National Park, synonymous with an awe-inspiring wildlife and the world-renowned wildebeest migration—is not just a symbol of Tanzania’s natural beauty, but a testament to the incredible tourism potential of our nation.
As the proud bearers of the Serengeti name, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) embraces this heritage by supporting the growth and sustainability of Tanzania’s tourism industry.
Through strategic initiatives like the Learning for Life programme and the Diageo Bar Academy, SBL is investing in the skills and expertise required to maintain and elevate the high standards of hospitality that Tanzania is known for.
With youth making up 64% of Tanzania’s population, addressing unemployment is a national priority. The Learning for Life programme provides young individuals with the tools to turn their ambitions into reality, fostering self-employment, job creation, and overall economic growth.
By nurturing these skills, SBL is not only contributing to individual empowerment, but also strengthening the foundation of Tanzania’s tourism industry, ensuring that it remains a key driver of socio-economic progress.
But the SBL’s commitment doesn’t stop there. The Diageo Bar Academy is another powerful initiative that’s revolutionizing service standards in Tanzania’s hospitality industry.
This programme offers bartenders, servers, and managers a unique opportunity to gain expert-level skills in mixology, customer service, and bar management. It connects them to a global network of bar professionals, allowing for the exchange of ideas and best practices, ensuring that Tanzania’s tourism industry is served by world-class talent.
By investing in training programmes that emphasize skill-building and professional growth, SBL is directly contributing to improving the experiences of the millions of tourists who visit Tanzania each year. Better-trained staff means better service, and better service means returning tourists, stronger reviews, and a thriving tourism economy.
The link between Serengeti Breweries and Serengeti National Park runs deep, and just as the park represents the beauty of Tanzania’s wildlife, SBL represents the potential of Tanzania’s tourism sector.
Through programmes like Learning for Life and the Diageo Bar Academy, and partnerships like the one with the National College of Tourism, SBL is ensuring that Tanzania continues to be a destination that captivates, delights, and inspires visitors from around the world.
Moreover, in an exciting development that highlights SBL’s commitment to Tanzania’s tourism future, the company has recently partnered with the National College of Tourism (NCT).
This partnership is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in the hospitality sector, leveraging the Learning for Life curriculum to offer a well-rounded education that blends theory with practice.
SBL’s Commercial Director, Chris Gitau, captured the importance of this partnership, saying, “By collaborating with the National College of Tourism, we are investing in the future of Tanzania’s hospitality industry. Our goal is to equip students with the skills they need to thrive, while simultaneously supporting the continued growth of our country’s tourism industry.”
As part of the partnership, SBL will facilitate industry placements, practical training sessions, and specialized courses in personal branding, leadership, and communication.
Through this collaboration, students from NCT will have the unique opportunity to gain industry insights while enhancing their employability. It’s a win-win for the tourism sector, as SBL helps ensure that the industry has a pipeline of skilled, well-trained professionals ready to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market.
On the other hand, Dr Florian Mtey, Principal of the NCT, echoed this sentiment, noting, “This partnership with SBL is a significant milestone for our students and for Tanzania’s tourism sector. It provides our students with real-world experience that will set them apart in the industry and ensure they are fully prepared for the opportunities ahead.”
On this World Tourism Day, with the theme “Tourism and Peace,” SBL reaffirms its commitment to support Tanzania’s tourism industry. By fostering peace, understanding, and collaboration through tourism, SBL’s initiatives not only contribute to the nation’s economy but also promote cultural exchange and reconciliation.
As we celebrate World Tourism Day, it is clear that SBL is more than just a producer of world-class beverages—it is an active player in shaping Tanzania’s tourism landscape.
Through training, collaboration, and investment in the youth, SBL is ensuring that Tanzania’s hospitality and tourism sectors continue to grow, thrive, and set new benchmarks for excellence. Together, we are building a future where Tanzania remains one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, with a workforce ready to lead the way.