Serengeti Breweries Ltd: Nurturing Tanzania’s tourism future through talent and training

Tourism is more than just a booming industry in Tanzania, it’s the heartbeat of our nation’s economy, driving employ­ment, development, and international recognition.

But behind the breathtaking land­scapes of Serengeti National Park, the white-sand beaches of Zanzibar, and the rich cultural heritage of the Maasai, lies a workforce that ensures the experience for millions of tourists is exceptional.

In this ever-growing sector, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) is making waves, not just with its renowned bev­erages, but through its groundbreaking programmes that invest in the talent fue­ling the hospitality and tourism industry.

As we celebrate World Tourism Day 2024 under the theme “Tourism and Peace,” SBL stands at the forefront, empowering the next generation of tourism professionals and ensuring Tan­zania’s global reputation continues to shine.

The National College of Tourism (NCT)’s students at the Diageo Bar Academy for mixology class.

Serengeti National Park, synonymous with an awe-inspiring wildlife and the world-renowned wildebeest migration—is not just a symbol of Tanzania’s natural beauty, but a testament to the incredible tourism potential of our nation.

As the proud bearers of the Serengeti name, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) embraces this heritage by sup­porting the growth and sustainability of Tanzania’s tourism industry.

Through strategic initiatives like the Learning for Life programme and the Diageo Bar Academy, SBL is investing in the skills and expertise required to maintain and elevate the high standards of hospitality that Tanzania is known for.

With youth making up 64% of Tanza­nia’s population, addressing unemploy­ment is a national priority. The Learn­ing for Life programme provides young individuals with the tools to turn their ambitions into reality, fostering self-em­ployment, job creation, and overall eco­nomic growth.

By nurturing these skills, SBL is not only contributing to individual empow­erment, but also strengthening the foun­dation of Tanzania’s tourism industry, ensuring that it remains a key driver of socio-economic progress.

But the SBL’s commitment doesn’t stop there. The Diageo Bar Academy is another powerful initiative that’s revolu­tionizing service standards in Tanzania’s hospitality industry.

This programme offers bartenders, servers, and managers a unique oppor­tunity to gain expert-level skills in mix­ology, customer service, and bar man­agement. It connects them to a global network of bar professionals, allowing for the exchange of ideas and best prac­tices, ensuring that Tanzania’s tourism industry is served by world-class talent.

By investing in training programmes that emphasize skill-building and pro­fessional growth, SBL is directly contrib­uting to improving the experiences of the millions of tourists who visit Tanza­nia each year. Better-trained staff means better service, and better service means returning tourists, stronger reviews, and a thriving tourism economy.

The link between Serengeti Breweries and Serengeti National Park runs deep, and just as the park represents the beauty of Tanzania’s wildlife, SBL represents the potential of Tanzania’s tourism sector.

Through programmes like Learning for Life and the Diageo Bar Academy, and partnerships like the one with the National College of Tourism, SBL is ensuring that Tanzania continues to be a destination that captivates, delights, and inspires visitors from around the world.

Moreover, in an exciting development that highlights SBL’s commitment to Tanzania’s tourism future, the company has recently partnered with the National College of Tourism (NCT).

This partnership is designed to pro­vide students with hands-on experience in the hospitality sector, leveraging the Learning for Life curriculum to offer a well-rounded education that blends the­ory with practice.

SBL’s Commercial Director, Chris Gitau, captured the importance of this partnership, saying, “By collaborating with the National College of Tourism, we are investing in the future of Tanzania’s hospitality industry. Our goal is to equip students with the skills they need to thrive, while simultaneously supporting the continued growth of our country’s tourism industry.”

As part of the partnership, SBL will facilitate industry placements, practical training sessions, and specialized cours­es in personal branding, leadership, and communication.

Through this collaboration, students from NCT will have the unique oppor­tunity to gain industry insights while enhancing their employability. It’s a win-win for the tourism sector, as SBL helps ensure that the industry has a pipeline of skilled, well-trained professionals ready to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market.

On the other hand, Dr Florian Mtey, Principal of the NCT, echoed this sen­timent, noting, “This partnership with SBL is a significant milestone for our stu­dents and for Tanzania’s tourism sector. It provides our students with real-world experience that will set them apart in the industry and ensure they are fully prepared for the opportunities ahead.”

On this World Tourism Day, with the theme “Tourism and Peace,” SBL reaf­firms its commitment to support Tan­zania’s tourism industry. By fostering peace, understanding, and collaboration through tourism, SBL’s initiatives not only contribute to the nation’s economy but also promote cultural exchange and reconciliation.

As we celebrate World Tourism Day, it is clear that SBL is more than just a producer of world-class beverages—it is an active player in shaping Tanzania’s tourism landscape.