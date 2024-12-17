Shaping the Future: Tanzania’s Independence Day reflections on progress and unity

December 9 marks a pivotal day in the history of Tanzania, a celebration of the nation’s independence, freedom, and the enduring spirit of unity. Since gaining independence from colonial rule in 1961, this day has served as both a reflection of past struggles and a reaffirmation of future aspirations.

Independence Day is not merely a commemoration of sovereignty but also a testament to Tanzania's progress, particularly in infrastructure development, which has become the backbone of the nation’s socioeconomic transformation.

Central to this narrative is the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), a critical institution that has helped redefine Tanzania's landscape. From linking remote villages to bustling cities to fostering regional integration, TANROADS symbolizes the strides made since independence.

Its efforts align with the broader vision of a Tanzania that stands as a beacon of connectivity, opportunity, and resilience.

The Journey from Independence to Progress

When the Union Jack was lowered in 1961, Tanzania faced monumental challenges. The nation’s infrastructure was underdeveloped, with only about 1,500 kilometers of paved roads, primarily concentrated in urban areas. The vast rural expanse, where most of the population resided, remained isolated.

This limited access to essential services, economic opportunities, and markets, leaving the majority of Tanzanians on the periphery of national development.

Addressing this gap became a priority for the young nation. TANROADS, established in 2000, has since spearheaded the transformation of the road network into a catalyst for development. Today, it manages over 37,000 kilometers of roads and 9,500 bridges, ensuring connectivity across the nation.

These roads have become lifelines, enabling trade, healthcare access, and education while linking communities to opportunities that were once out of reach.

The government’s focus on infrastructure has been unwavering, with successive leaders championing the cause. Under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, infrastructure development has accelerated, reflecting a renewed commitment to Tanzania's long-term vision.

TANROADS’ initiatives embody a strategy that prioritizes connectivity as a foundation for socio-economic transformation.

TANROADS CEO, Eng. Mohammed Besta, and China Communications Construction Company Deputy GM, Wang Yong Kun, display the signed contract for the 390-meter Jangwani Bridge and 700-meter connecting roads, witnessed by Works Minister Innocent Bashungwa.

Iconic Projects Shaping Modern

Tanzania Tanzania’s ambitious infrastructure projects showcase its ability to blend vision with execution. Among these, the Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam stands out. Known also as the New Selander Bridge, it connects Oysterbay to the Aga Khan area, easing congestion and slashing commuting times. With its sleek design, the bridge is not just functional but also a symbol of Tanzania’s urban sophistication.

In Mwanza, the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge officially named the John Pombe Magufuli Bridge is an ambitious project currently under construction, spanning 3.2 kilometers across Lake Victoria. Once completed, it will become the longest bridge in East Africa, replacing the current ferry services.

The bridge will significantly reduce travel time from 45 minutes to just five, transforming transportation and opening new trade corridors to Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.

While the bridge has not yet been officially launched, its development is already shaping Mwanza’s role as a key commercial hub in the region.

Dodoma, the country’s administrative capital, is undergoing its own transformation. The Msalato International Airport, currently under construction, is designed to handle millions of passengers annually, positioning Dodoma as a strategic gateway for international trade and tourism.

Similarly, the Mpemba-Isongole Road in Songwe region connects Tanzania to Malawi, enhancing cross-border trade and linking remote communities to national markets.

These projects demonstrate TANROADS’ dedication to equitable development, ensuring that even the most isolated regions benefit from the nation’s progress.

Each of these projects is more than a physical structure, they are monuments to Tanzania’s resilience and vision, representing the intersection of ambition, innovation, and progress.

A view of the J.P. Magufuli Bridge (Kigongo-Busisi), with a length of 3 kilometres span under construction to connect the Usagara-Sengerema-Geita Highway across Lake Victoria, along with 1.66 km of connecting roads currently under construction.

Infrastructure as a driver of regional integration

Tanzania’s infrastructure projects extend beyond national borders, positioning the country as a critical player in Africa’s regional integration efforts. The African Continental

Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) emphasizes connectivity, and Tanzania’s road networks are vital to its success. Key transit corridors, such as the Tunduma-Mpika Road linking Tanzania to Zambia, facilitate the movement of goods and people across East, Central, and Southern Africa.

These roads reduce logistical costs, enhance trade, and foster closer cooperation among African nations. By acting as a regional hub, Tanzania is helping to create a more unified and prosperous continent.

Embracing sustainability and innovation

In the face of climate change, TANROADS has adopted sustainable and innovative practices to ensure the longevity and efficiency of its projects. The Jangwani Bridge in Dar es Salaam, currently in the planning stages, is an example of this approach.

Once constructed, the bridge is designed to withstand the flooding of the Msimbazi River, incorporating advanced drainage systems to safeguard its structural integrity during extreme weather conditions.

In the meantime, TANROADS continues to prioritize sustainability in its ongoing and upcoming projects. The agency employs ecofriendly materials and technologies to minimize environmental impact while maintaining the highest construction standards. This commitment to sustainability ensures that

Tanzania’s infrastructure is not only resilient but also adaptive to future challenges, protecting both the environment and the communities it serves.

The view of the Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam.

Empowering communities through connectivity

Beyond facilitating mobility, TANROADS’ projects empower communities. The agency’s emphasis on engaging local contractors has created jobs, fostered skill development, and stimulated economic growth. By allocating 30% of its development budget to local contractors,

TANROADS has ensured that the benefits of infrastructure development extend beyond urban centers. For rural communities, the impact is profound.

Roads like the Mpemba-Isongole have transformed agricultural supply chains, allowing farmers to access broader markets and achieve better prices for their produce. Similarly, improved infrastructure ensures that children can attend schools, patients can reach healthcare facilities, and businesses can thrive in previously inaccessible areas.

Vision 2030: Paving the road ahead

Looking ahead, TANROADS is determined to expand Tanzania’s road network to over 45,000 kilometers by 2030. This vision includes the development of expressways and highways integrated with smart technologies to meet the demands of a growing economy and population.

Such ambitions are not merely about physical connectivity. They represent a commitment to create an inclusive Tanzania where every citizen, regardless of location, has access to opportunities. TANROADS’ future projects will continue to align with the national vision of achieving middle-income status and establishing Tanzania as a regional leader in development.

A legacy of hope and progress

As Tanzania celebrates its Independence Day, it is impossible to ignore the transformative role of infrastructure in its journey. From iconic landmarks like the Tanzanite

Bridge and the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge to rural roads connecting the farthest corners of the nation, each project reflects the resilience, ambition, and unity of the Tanzanian people.

TANROADS’ work is a living legacy of independence a reminder that freedom is not just about sovereignty but also about the ability to shape one’s destiny. On this December 9, Tanzanians can take pride in their progress and look forward to a future where infrastructure continues to pave the way for prosperity, unity, and hope.