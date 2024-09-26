Strategis Insurance & Vitality Health International partner to promote healthier lifestyles in Tanzania
What you need to know:
- The unique offering aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of Tanzanians by focusing on preventative care and wellness.
Dar es Salaam. Vitality Health International and Strategis the leading health insurer in Tanzania, have partnered to introduce an innovative, all-inclusive international health insurance product.
A Focus on Employee Wellbeing
This new health insurance product is designed for businesses in Tanzania to provide comprehensive coverage to their employees. What sets it apart is its emphasis on preventative care, aimed at improving health outcomes and enhancing the quality of life. This approach encourages healthy living and provides tangible rewards for individuals who adopt healthier lifestyles.
About Vitality Health International
Vitality Health International is part of South Africa’s multi-award-winning insurer, Discovery, which pioneered the Vitality Shared-Value Insurance model. This innovative approach rewards people for healthy living, helping to reduce healthcare costs while improving health outcomes.
Since its launch in January 2022, Vitality Health International has expanded into several African markets, including Tanzania, the DRC, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia.
The Partnership with Strategis Insurance
As Tanzania’s leading private medical insurance provider, Strategis Insurance will administer this new product using its established infrastructure.
“Strategis is committed to offering innovative products that focus on customer satisfaction,” said Dr Malav Manek, CEO of Strategis Insurance. “
Our partnership with Vitality Health International is set to revolutionize health insurance through its technology-driven rewards program, which incentivizes healthy behaviors.”
Vitality’s Shared-Value Health Insurance Model
Vitality’s Shared-Value Insurance model is based on a science-backed behaviour-change program. Through data analytics, incentives, and rewards, the program encourages healthier lifestyle choices.
This shared-value approach benefits employees, employers, and Vitality Health International by lowering healthcare costs, decreasing claims risks, and improving overall health.
Employers can receive up to 10% cashback for promoting employee health, while employees can unlock additional outpatient benefits by engaging with the Vitality program.
Additionally, employees can earn weekly rewards for achieving personalized health goals, with the option to donate these rewards toward life-changing vaccines.
A Comprehensive and Flexible Offering
Vitality Health International provides a range of health insurance plans tailored to the needs of each market, with coverage options ranging from local to worldwide (excluding the USA).
All benefit plans include access to the Vitality program, which incentivizes healthy behaviors. Notably, Vitality has also pioneered the first-of-its-kind Malaria Benefit, offering rapid diagnostic tests and over-the-counter medication.
Disrupting Healthcare in Africa
Africa’s health insurance industry has long followed traditional models, but with a growing young population and rising healthcare costs, the market is ripe for innovation.
Vitality Health International recognizes the need to address the behavioral aspects of health, aiming to reduce costs by encouraging healthier lifestyles.
Tanzania’s youthful population—54% of its citizens are under 20, according to the World Health Organization—provides an ideal landscape for this health-focused initiative.
“By promoting healthy living, we are not only increasing insurance penetration but also supporting the national agenda to reduce non-communicable diseases in Tanzania,” Dr Manek concluded.