Strategis Insurance & Vitality Health International partner to promote healthier lifestyles in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Vitality Health International and Strategis the leading health insurer in Tanzania, have partnered to introduce an innovative, all-inclusive international health insur­ance product.

This unique offering aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of Tan­zanians by focusing on pre­ventative care and wellness.

A Focus on Employee Well­being

This new health insurance product is designed for busi­nesses in Tanzania to provide comprehensive coverage to their employees. What sets it apart is its emphasis on preventative care, aimed at improving health outcomes and enhancing the quality of life. This approach encourag­es healthy living and provides tangible rewards for individ­uals who adopt healthier life­styles.

About Vitality Health Inter­national

Vitality Health Interna­tional is part of South Afri­ca’s multi-award-winning insurer, Discovery, which pioneered the Vitality Shared-Value Insurance model. This innovative approach rewards people for healthy living, helping to reduce healthcare costs while improving health outcomes.

Since its launch in January 2022, Vitality Health Inter­national has expanded into several African markets, including Tanzania, the DRC, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia.

The Partnership with Strate­gis Insurance

As Tanzania’s leading pri­vate medical insurance pro­vider, Strategis Insurance will administer this new product using its established infra­structure.

“Strategis is com­mitted to offering innovative products that focus on cus­tomer satisfaction,” said Dr Malav Manek, CEO of Strat­egis Insurance. “

Our part­nership with Vitality Health International is set to revo­lutionize health insurance through its technology-driv­en rewards program, which incentivizes healthy behav­iors.”

Vitality’s Shared-Value Health Insurance Model

Vitality’s Shared-Value Insurance model is based on a science-backed behav­iour-change program. Through data analytics, incentives, and rewards, the program encourages health­ier lifestyle choices.

This shared-value approach ben­efits employees, employers, and Vitality Health Interna­tional by lowering healthcare costs, decreasing claims risks, and improving overall health.

Employers can receive up to 10% cashback for promot­ing employee health, while employees can unlock addi­tional outpatient benefits by engaging with the Vital­ity program.

Additionally, employees can earn weekly rewards for achieving per­sonalized health goals, with the option to donate these rewards toward life-changing vaccines.

A Comprehensive and Flexi­ble Offering

Vitality Health Inter­national provides a range of health insurance plans tailored to the needs of each market, with coverage options ranging from local to worldwide (excluding the USA).

All benefit plans include access to the Vitality program, which incentivizes healthy behaviors. Notably, Vitality has also pioneered the first-of-its-kind Malaria Benefit, offering rapid diag­nostic tests and over-the-counter medication.

Disrupting Healthcare in Africa

Africa’s health insurance industry has long followed traditional models, but with a growing young population and rising healthcare costs, the market is ripe for inno­vation.

Vitality Health Inter­national recognizes the need to address the behavioral aspects of health, aiming to reduce costs by encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Tanzania’s youthful pop­ulation—54% of its citizens are under 20, according to the World Health Organiza­tion—provides an ideal land­scape for this health-focused initiative.