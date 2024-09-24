Tanzania granted global recognition for its efforts in Managing Cybersecurity Standards

IN today’s interconnected and digital economy era, where everything from banking to entertainment hap-pens online, cybersecurity is more important than ever. As the nation embraces digital transformation, and more users are connected online, Inclusive and secure telecommunications/ICTs for sustainable development emerges as a paramount concern.

Protecting our digital assets is crucial to ensure the safety and security of individuals, businesses, and the nation as a whole. As Doreen Bogdan-Martin, a leading figure in the field, has stated, “Building trust in the digital world is paramount.” By investing in robust cybersecurity measures, Tanzania can safeguard its digital infrastructure, protect personal information, and foster a thriving digital economy.

In the just released Global Cyber Security Index (GCI) 2024 report, The United Republic of Tanzania effort in managing the Cybersecurity standards has been recognized by the United Nations specialised Agency responsible for Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) known as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The 5th Edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 just released has ranked Tanzania in the Tier 1, comprised of 46 countries that have executed the highest standards in Cybersecurity. Tanzania has excelled First Winner, surpassing all countries in East and Central Africa. Since its establishment in 1865, ITU has been driving innovations in ICTs together with 193 Member States and over 1,000 companies, universities, international and regional organizations.

This intergovernmental body through its Telecommunication Development Bureau (ITU-D) is responsible for coordinating Inclusive and Secure Telecommunications/ICTs for sustainable development, affordable connectivity, digital transformation and in establishing the worldwide standards that foster seamless interconnection of a vast range of communications systems.

Tanzania, being a member state through the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) is committed to the management of cybersecurity by following the ITU Cybersecurity standards and Glob-al Cybersecurity Index in building a meaningful connectivity and developing secure and trustworthy ICTs.

ITU through its study group comprised of ITU GCI Expert Group have designed evidence-based GCI assessment that is used to measure countries commitment in cybersecurity in the context of the following five pillars namely Legal, Technical, Organizational, Capacity development and Cooperation.

The GCI, which was launched in 2015 looks at seeing countries develop well-defined, relevant and applicable legal frame-works that deals with cybersecurity and cybercrime, set up technical teams in dealing with cybersecurity at the national to sector specific level, measures to address lack of skilled talent, and efforts to enhance collaboration, particularly around issues impacting vulnerable populations.

In the previous GCI report published in 2021 Tanzania’s commitment in the management of cybersecurity was ranked as second in Africa after Mauritius. In the GCI Report released on September 12, 2024 countries were assessed using a new model of five-tier analysis, a shift that allows a greater focus on each country’s advances with cybersecurity commitments and resulting impacts.

The report places 46 countries in Tier 1, the highest of the five tiers, reserved for “role modelling” countries that demonstrate a strong commitment in all five cybersecurity pillars. This is where Tanzania and other four (4) African countries have been listed. The report also shows most countries are either “establishing” (Tier 3) or “evolving” (Tier 4) in terms of cyber-security.

The 105 countries in these tiers have largely expanded digital services and connectivity but still need to integrate cybersecurity measures. A “cyber capacity gap” – characterized by limitations in skills, staffing, equipment and funding – was evident in many countries and across all regional groups. In this 5th assessment the results shows that Tanzania has compiled 100% on the pillars of legal, Cooperation and Organizational Measures and leaving as technical and capacity development measures with areas of potential growth. Tanzania gained 99.27 overall marks and therefore becoming the third best.

This assessment is very significant to Tanzania for it to be ranked in Tier 1 - Role Modelling with developed countries. This means Tanzania is fully trusted and has the required capabilities to optimally harnessing the benefits of international cooperation. Such international collaborations endeavors to facilitate the sharing of best practices, intelligence, and resources, strengthening the collective cyber resilience.

TCRA Director General Dr. Jabiri K. Bakari.

Speaking in an interview in Dar es Salaam yesterday over the Country assessment, the Tanza-nia Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Director General Dr. Jabiri K. Bakari expressed this assessment from credible institution provides us as a country an opportunity to build and fortify national cybersecurity capabilities and resilience especially as we build the digital and blue economies and cybersecurity collaboration will help us to navigate the complexities of cyber-space with confidence and competence.

He continued to mention that TCRA as a member of ITU will continue to improve in the areas highlighted that require improvement and will continue its commitment in building a culture of network and information security for the benefit of the entire country.

The TCRA Chief also called upon cybersecurity practitioners in the Country to acquire cybersecurity licenses so as to increase visibility and collaborations in cyber-security activities in Tanzania. Commenting on the report, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “Building trust in the digital world is paramount.

ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

The progress seen in the Global Cyber-security Index is a sign that we must continue to focus efforts to ensure that everyone, every-where can safely and securely manage cyber threats in today’s increasingly complex digital landscape.”

“The Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 shows significant improvements by countries that are implementing essential legal measures, plans, capacity building initiatives, and cooperation frameworks, especially in strengthening incident response capabilities. However, simply committing to action is not enough, we need to make sure that cyber commitments are implemented through high-quality, high-im-pact activities.” said Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau.

Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau.

Tanzania Computer Emergency Response Team abbreviated as TZ-CERT, is a team with the responsibility of coordinating response to cyber security incidents at the National Level and Cooperate with Region-al and International entities involved with the management of cyber security incidents.

TZ-CERT was established under section 124 of the Electronic and Postal Act (EPOCA) no 3/2010 within the structure of the TCRA. TZ-CERT offers services such as security alerts and warnings and security advisory.

