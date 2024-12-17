TATA Africa Holdings Tanzania Limited makes history at the 2024 Employer of the Year Awards

The Employer of the Year Awards, organized annually by the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), honor organizations or companies that demonstrate high standards of employee management and workplace excellence.

This year, TATA Africa Holdings Tanzania Limited made history by winning three awards during it’s first-ever participation in the competition. The awards includes; Performance Management Category, 2nd Runner up Employee Creation and Club of Best Performers.

TATA Africa Holdings Tanzania Limited staff pose for a group photo during the Employer of the Year Award ceremony held on November 29, 2024, in Dar es Salaam.

Upon receiving the awards, TATA Africa Holdings Tanzania Limited Country Human Resources Manager Kissa Mwasomola, expressed her delight, saying the accolades were a testament to their commitment to providing an excellent working environment, nurturing talent, and fostering creativity and overall employee well-being.

“The experience we gained from participating in these awards has strengthened us and highlighted areas for improvement. We believe we will achieve even greater success and win more awards next year. Congratulations to the leadership and all employees for their significant efforts that enabled us to win these awards,” said Kissa.

TATA Africa Holdings Tanzania Limited has invested in various employee development programs, including regular training, prioritizing workplace health and safety, and promoting gender equality at work. The company also fosters a workplace culture that values diversity and prioritizes the welfare of its employees.

TATA Africa Holdings Tanzania Limited Country Human Resources Manager Kissa Mwasomola (centre) in a group photo with employees during the Employer of the Year Award ceremony held on November 29, 2024, in Dar es Salaam.