USAID Kizazi Hodari (Brave Generation) Northeastern Zone project: Empowering girls through DREAMS

By Dr Godson Maro and Theresia Christian

“I was the last to leave the class­room that day. So many questions raced through my mind. I didn’t have answers. What is this that has happened to me? Worry and fear consumed me. It was difficult to even ask or inform my parents at home. What will I say this is?” Sophia Riziki mother to an adoles­cent girl narrated the adversity she encountered following her period.

For years, discussions on repro­ductive health and rights between children and their parents/caregiv­ers were deemed taboo. Adoles­cent girls were often left to figure it out themselves. But the question remained, how?

A group of AGYW happy after receiving educational subsidies and sanitary kits as part of DREAMS package.

DREAMS

The Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Men­tored, and Safe (DREAMS) pro­gram is a global initiative funded by the United States President’s Emer­gency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEP­FAR). It aims to reduce HIV infec­tions among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW). Launched on World AIDS Day 2014, DREAMS was developed by the U.S. Pres­ident’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Response (PEPFAR) and the U.S. Agency for International Develop­ment (USAID).

Ms Odetha Kabyemela, a teacher at Mkolani Primary school provides a safe space for AGYW to open up and share their thoughts and challenges. Thanks to DREAMS she has the skills to support them.

The USAID Kizazi Hodari (Brave Generation) Northeastern Zone is a child-focused, family-centered pro­ject aims at improving the health, safety, education, and well-being of Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and youth (aged 0-20) in high HIV-burdened communities. In October 2023, the project start­ed implementing DREAMS in 73 schools of Nyamagana District in Mwanza focusing on:

Health Education and HIV and GBV Prevention: Equipping Adolescent Girls and Young Wom­en (AGYW) with knowledge and access to services that prevent HIV infections, including comprehen­sive sexual and reproductive health education, linkages to healthcare facilities, and violence prevention and response.

Empowerment and Econom­ic Resilience: Providing life skills training, and economic empower­ment opportunities to allow AGYW to develop a solid foundation in budgeting and saving, setting them up for a lifetime financial stability

Community Engagement: Col­laborating with teachers, parents, local leaders, and faith leaders to address the social and structural barriers that hinder AGYW’s pro­gress, such as gender inequality, vio­lence, and deeply rooted harmful traditional practices.

Safe Spaces and Mentorship: Establishing safe, supportive spac­es where AGYW can connect with mentors, build self-confidence, self-branding and learn critical skills for their personal and profes­sional growth.

The project integrates efforts in collaboration with the govern­ment, schools, and existing health systems, in ensuring a holistic approach that uplifts AGYW and their communities. By addressing both immediate needs and long-term empowerment, the USAID Kizazi Hodari Northeastern Zone Project is making strides in creating a resilient, AIDS-free generation.

“Through the DREAMS sessions, I learned about self-confidence, sexual and reproductive health, and life skills. I am now aware of my period, I understand about HIV/AIDS, violence prevention and response” she shares. “I have a goal to become a doctor. DREAMS helped me speak to my mother and increased my determination to study hard to realize my potential.” Hyasinta Salum (11) a student at Mkolani Primary School in Nyama­gana District Mwanza.

Teachers as Catalysts for Change

A crucial component of DREAMS is engaging teachers to foster sup­portive environments in schools. Through training, teachers are equipped to mentor AGYW and promote gender-sensitive prac­tices. Mr. Godson Sedekia Peter, a Mlimani Primary school teach­er, shares how DREAMS training changed his teaching approach.

“I realized the importance of creating an inclusive classroom where girls feel valued and safe,” he says. “We have set a special changing room for the girls here at school. The pro­ject supported our students with sanitary kits and educational sub­sidies. The girls now feel confident to engage in classrooms and attend classes. DREAMS has indeed been a catalyst of positive changes at our school.”

DREAMS Impact beyond Classrooms

The USAID Kizazi Hodari (Brave Generation) Northeastern Zone Project implements DREAMS in schools. However, the impact has been beyond the classrooms. Through DREAMS, teachers engage with parents, and government offi­cials like social welfare officers and AID Coordinators to raise aware­ness on HIV/AIDS prevention care, and treatment support/VAC v pre­vention, response and reporting

“When she’s taught things at school, she also tells me. For exam­ple, I used to send her to buy things at nearby shops at around 8 pm. One day she came and told me, Mom, do you know that sending me this time of the night is putting me at risk? I had never thought about that. Since then, I made sure we have all the things at home or else, I will go by myself,” explained Sophia Riziki, Hyasinta Salum’s mother.

Through life skills training AGYW have learned about savings and starting income-generating activities. “The students have start­ed an organic vegetable garden here at school. They sell the vegetables and save the profit in their piggy banks/ wood boxes. This has even inspired me to save and develop a better financial management of my income,” explained Mr. Godson Peter teacher at Mlimani Primary School in Mwanza

During the reporting period (October 2023-September 2024), the USAID Kizazi Hodari North­eastern Zone project has made significant strides in supporting Adolescent Girls and Young Wom­en (AGYW) in Nyamagana District, Mwanza. Through interventions in 73 schools, the project has reached 11,532 AGYW out of 11,572 targets and established 132 health clubs, creating safe spaces for learning and dialogue.

Mr. Godson Peter teacher at Mlimani Primary School in Mwanza during the DREAMS session.

This resulted in reporting of three cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Violence Against Chil­dren (VAC) two neglect cases and one case of sexual violence. Trained teachers collaborated with the pro­ject and Social Welfare Officers to provide comprehensive post-GBV services.

For the survivor of sexual vio­lence, interventions included med­ical examination, psychosocial sup­port, and placement under the care of a fit person, as both parents had colluded against the victim. This ensured the survivor’s safety and well-being.

In cases of neglect, the project mobilized community resources to provide immediate support to the children, addressing urgent needs. Social Welfare Officers followed up with the parents, offering awareness education on proper child upbring­ing and development to prevent recurrence.