MCL
|
MwanaClick
Home
News
Sports
Business
OpEd
Elections
Zanzibar
Magazines
Diaspora
Market Data
Jobs
Notices
Notices
Puzzles
More
Subscribe
Sign in
My Account
Personal details
Change password
Purchases
Sign out
Search
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sports
Sports
Business
OpEd
Elections
Zanzibar
Magazines
Diaspora
Market Data
Jobs
Notices
Tenders
Notices
Tenders
Notices
Tenders
Puzzles
Serivces
MCL
MwanaClick
'Why not now?': Inside the US review of Tanzania's relations
Thursday, January 29, 2026
In the headlines
View All
Samia: Why I appointed soldiers as commissioners for border regions
Unregistered electric bikes and tricycles raise alarm over safety, crime in Tanzania
Samia defends former secretary’s transfer: Stop the false talk
Realities of coming back to Tanzania as a diaspora returnee