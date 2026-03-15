Tanzania registers new tunnel as tourist attraction

Moshi. The government has registered a 700-metre-long tunnel located at the Mweka College of African Wildlife Management in Kilimanjaro Region as a new tourist attraction, with Sh120 million allocated for improvements to make it accessible to visitors.

The registration, done through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, adds the tunnel to the official list of tourism attractions in the country as part of efforts to promote historical and cultural tourism and increase the number of visitors to Moshi and areas surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro National Park.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, announced the move on March 14, 2026 when the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism visited the college to inspect various development projects, including the construction of an administration building valued at more than Sh3.7 billion.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the quality of the building, saying the project had been completed to high standards and demonstrated strong innovation in design and execution.

Dr Kijaji said the registration of the tunnel is expected to create new economic opportunities for surrounding communities while adding value to Tanzania’s tourism products.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism visited the Mweka College of Wildlife Management in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region.

“This tunnel, which has historical significance for the Chagga community, has already been registered and included in the list of tourism attractions in our country,” she said.

She said that the government had accepted recommendations from the committee to improve the tunnel by installing proper lighting and enhancing safety for visitors. More than Sh120 million has been set aside in the 2025/26 budget for the work.

“We have agreed to further improve the tunnel so that tourists can pass through safely with adequate lighting. The budget for the 2025/26 financial year already includes funds for this work. Once completed, this attraction will help increase tourist numbers and encourage visitors to stay longer in the country,” she said.

Dr Kijaji also thanked the Samia Suluhu Hassan administration for providing Sh3.7 billion for the construction of the college’s administration building, which she said has increased the institution’s capacity to admit more students.

“Our Parliamentary Standing Committee has inspected the building and confirmed that the funds were properly utilised. The project has been completed as planned and the college can now accommodate up to 1,200 students at a time,” she said.

The committee chairperson, Timotheo Mnzava, urged the ministry to continue improving and preserving the tunnel so that it can serve as a historical site for present and future generations.

“This is one of the oldest training institutions in the country and carries a rich history, including traditions of communities in this area such as the Chagga. The ministry should ensure the tunnel is preserved and maintained so that it continues to educate current and future generations,” he said.

The committee also expressed satisfaction with the construction of a training and administration building at the college, which has already started being used, but urged the ministry to ensure proper maintenance of the infrastructure given the large amount of public funds invested.

Providing the background of the tunnel, the college’s Deputy Principal for Academic Affairs, Alex Kisingo, said it was built in 1918 and was used as a hiding place during conflicts between the Chagga and Maasai communities.