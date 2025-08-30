MwanaClick
Home
News
Sports
Business
OpEd
Elections
Zanzibar
Magazines
Diaspora
Market Data
Jobs
Puzzles
More
Subscribe
Sign in
My Account
Personal details
Change password
Purchases
Sign out
Search
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sports
Sports
Business
OpEd
Elections
Zanzibar
Magazines
Diaspora
Market Data
Jobs
Puzzles
MwanaClick
The Citizen
Inside Tanzania's journey from using firewood to electric cooking
Saturday, August 30, 2025
In the headlines
View All
How MSD Kilimanjaro is transforming storage and distribution
Two police officers, train drivers arrested in Songwe over fertilizer theft
Court orders East African Fossils to pay Ecobank over Sh14bn