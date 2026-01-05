ACT Wazalendo nears decisive step toward Zanzibar unity government

Dar es Salaam. The opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, is making significant strides toward joining the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Zanzibar, with negotiations for their entry reportedly nearing completion.

This development follows the Zanzibar government’s ongoing efforts to encourage ACT Wazalendo to join the GNU, including implementing some of the conditions the party set as prerequisites for its participation.

The formation of a unity government is a constitutional requirement under Zanzibar’s Constitution.

On November 10 of last year, while inaugurating the House of Representatives, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi expressed his willingness to promote political reconciliation and form a GNU.

He stated: “I will respect reconciliation and I am ready to form a Government of National Unity in accordance with the Zanzibar Constitution.”

However, when appointing his cabinet, President Mwinyi left four ministerial positions vacant to be filled by nominees from ACT Wazalendo. Later that month, the Chief Secretary of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Ms. Zena Ahmed Said, formally requested ACT Wazalendo to submit a name for the position of First Vice-President.

On November 13, party national chairperson Mr Othman Masoud Othman informed party members during a visit to Pemba that ACT Wazalendo had not submitted any name, citing dissatisfaction with the current political environment.

With the recent progress in discussions, it appears that ACT Wazalendo is close to joining the GNU.

This move is seen as a way to strengthen Zanzibar’s unity and cohesion while also enhancing ACT Wazalendo’s political position.

The party’s Central Committee is scheduled to meet in Dar es Salaam on January 17 or 18, 2026, with the decision to join the GNU as a key agenda item.

This meeting will help determine the way forward, especially as they are within the remaining 36 days of the 90-day period allowed by Zanzibar’s constitution.

This is not the first time the party’s leadership has discussed this matter. On November 23 last year, the ACT Wazalendo Leadership Committee met in Zanzibar to review the general election and briefly addressed the GNU, but not in detail.

Sources indicate that the party is proceeding with caution due to past breaches of agreements by President Mwinyi when ACT Wazalendo joined the unity government in 2020 under the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

As a result, ACT Wazalendo is approaching the current negotiations with increased caution, particularly since some earlier agreements were not fully executed.

However, sources assert that simply boycotting the GNU is not a viable option, referencing the harsh experience of the 2016 boycott, which allowed the adoption of several laws, including those for early voting.

“They will join, but the leadership is being extremely careful to ensure that what happened in 2020 does not happen again. A boycott is not feasible because if you leave the ‘slaughterhouse,’ the hyena consumes everything. It is better to join and fight from within the government than to remain outside,” noted one source.

Another source stated that ACT Wazalendo has set several conditions for joining the GNU, some of which are already being implemented, although specific details remain undisclosed.

This situation explains why the party seems to have effectively placed one foot inside the GNU while continuing efforts to secure consensus among all parties.

Simultaneously, the Zanzibar government is employing various strategies to persuade ACT Wazalendo to join the GNU, including engaging respected elders from both the Mainland and Zanzibar and other prominent figures.

However, some party leaders reportedly oppose joining the unity government, arguing that election injustices must be addressed first.

To that end, ACT Wazalendo has filed several election petitions in pursuit of justice, even as it negotiates for entry into the GNU.

ACT Wazalendo’s Mainland Vice-Chairperson, Mr Issihaka Mchinjita, commented on the situation, stating that the party’s position is to evaluate whether the current political environment allows for the objectives of the GNU to be achieved before making a decision to join.

He emphasized that the GNU was established to prevent political and social conflicts, civil hostility, and instability, and the party is assessing whether its previous participation in 2020 yielded positive results.

“Our assessment indicates that while we joined the GNU in 2020, the intended positive outcomes were not realized. We are therefore considering whether to join again in the same way or in a manner that will deliver tangible benefits to the public,” he said.