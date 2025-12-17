OMO: GNU should work for all, not the few

Pemba. ACT-Wazalendo Chairman Othman Masoud Othman has reiterated that the Zanzibar Government of National Unity (GNU) should serve as a vehicle for fostering unity, solidarity, and equality among citizens, rather than benefiting a few at the expense of the majority.

Mr Othman made the remarks on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, while addressing elders and residents of Shumba Mjini village in Micheweni District, North Pemba, during his visit to Pemba Island.

He said, despite what he described as serious shortcomings in the recently concluded General Election, his party remains committed to pursuing the rights of Zanzibaris through peaceful and lawful means.

“Since the end of what is called the election, which in reality exposed many flaws, we have continued to fight for the rights of Zanzibaris using peaceful approaches, including dialogue with well-intentioned leaders and through the courts,” Mr Othman said.

Mr Othman, who was ACT-Wazalendo’s presidential candidate in Zanzibar, said public enthusiasm during and after the election reflects a strong demand for change, unity, and full sovereignty for Zanzibar.

He added that the party has gathered what it considers sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the October 2025 election was deliberately manipulated.

Already, ACT-Wazalendo’s candidates for Parliament and the House of Representatives in Zanzibar have filed court cases challenging the election results.

“Your presence and participation are a powerful voice that gives us strength in this struggle. Those in power now rely on force and deception to remain in office, but it is clear, and they know it,” he said, urging party members and supporters to remain patient and united.

In their welcoming remarks, Micheweni District party leaders, Mr Rashid Khalid Salim and Mr Maalim Khatib Hamad Sheikh, said residents of the area remain firm and continue with grassroots party-building activities as they await what they termed justice from the General Election, which they believe the party won by a wide margin.

During his visit, Mr Othman also paid condolence visits to the families of the late Omar Mbwana Ali and Abdallah Ali Gulam in Masipa Pandani.

He further visited the ACT-Wazalendo Chairperson for the Shumba Mjini Branch “A”, Mr Hamad Shaame Jaa.

The ACT-Wazalendo leader later attended a special prayer held in his honour at Masjid Kadim, the village’s historic mosque.