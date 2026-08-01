Caravan Sarai emerges as vibrant commercial hub in Stone Town after completion

Zanzibar. The successful completion of the restoration of the historic Caravan Sarai, has ushered in a new chapter for one of Stone Town's most significant heritage landmarks while creating a thriving commercial centre for local businesses.

Located in the heart of Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the restored Caravan Sarai has been revitalised to serve as a vibrant commercial hub while preserving its historic character and architectural significance.

The facility has already reached full occupancy, with businesses now operating from the premises. Many of the tenants were previously located within the Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe) and have relocated to Caravan Sarai to facilitate the ongoing restoration of one of Zanzibar's most treasured historical monuments.

Since the completion of the restoration, Caravan Sarai has quickly become a bustling centre of commercial activity.

Businesses that relocated from the Old Fort are thriving in their new premises, with traders reporting increased customer traffic from both local residents and international visitors.

The growing footfall has created a lively atmosphere, with visitors welcoming the improved facilities while enjoying the unique cultural and historical setting of Stone Town.

The completion of the project underscores Infinity Developments' commitment to ensuring that heritage conservation goes hand in hand with supporting local businesses, promoting tourism and sustaining economic activity within Stone Town.

Commenting on the project, Samuel Saba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Developments, said the restoration reflects the company's broader vision of preserving Zanzibar's history while creating modern, functional spaces that contribute to the local economy.

"Caravan Sarai is an important part of Zanzibar's history and cultural identity. We are proud to have completed its restoration and to see it once again serving the community. Beyond preserving a historic landmark, this project has also provided a new home for businesses affected by the ongoing restoration of the Old Fort, ensuring that commercial activity continues uninterrupted."

One of the traders, Ahmed Abdallah, who relocated his curio shop from the Old Fort, said the move had exceeded expectations.

"In the beginning we were worried because we did not know what to expect. Today, most of us are happy because our customers have found us here, business is improving and the new environment has given us renewed confidence," he said.

Visitors have also welcomed the transformation, noting that Caravan Sarai now offers a convenient location where they can shop for a wide range of locally made products while experiencing the charm and history of Stone Town in a comfortable setting.

The restoration was carried out with careful attention to the building's historic architecture, preserving its unique character while upgrading the facilities to meet modern operational standards.

Infinity Developments said the project forms part of its wider partnership with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to safeguard the island's heritage assets while supporting tourism, entrepreneurship and sustainable urban development.

The company is also undertaking the restoration of the Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe), another landmark project aimed at preserving one of East Africa's oldest and most significant cultural monuments for future generations.