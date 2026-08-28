Football stadium security goes beyond ticket checks

Zanzibar. Security at a football stadium goes beyond checking supporters’ tickets and ensuring a match starts on time.

Under sports safety laws, regulations and guidelines, competition organisers, stadium managers and football authorities have a responsibility to create an environment that protects players, referees, officials, supporters and other people involved in the game.

However, recent incidents at some stadiums in Zanzibar have raised questions about how these requirements are being implemented.

Related Zanzibar Violence raises growing safety concerns in Zanzibar football

There have been cases of supporters invading the playing area, referees requiring security after matches, and games being stopped or abandoned following violence.

Behind such incidents is a framework of laws, regulations and guidelines that sets out responsibilities for preventing them.

What do the regulations say?

Under the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Safety and Security Regulations, stadium security should be planned before and during a match to protect people inside the venue.

Article 38 requires measures to protect the playing area from spectator incursions. These include security systems such as stewards or stadium designs that prevent spectators from easily entering the pitch.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Safety and Security Regulations also set out responsibilities for stadium management.

Article 16(i) requires measures to protect referees and players as they enter the stadium, while they are in the playing area and when they leave.

The FIFA regulations also address stadium infrastructure. Article 31 requires a wall or fence of at least 2.5 metres to prevent unauthorised people from entering the playing area.

Violations of the safety regulations can also attract disciplinary action.

Article 66 of the FIFA regulations provides for disciplinary measures under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, including fines, stadium closures or matches being played behind closed doors.

In Zanzibar, the Zanzibar League Board (ZBL) has its own disciplinary provisions.

ZBL Chief Executive Officer Issa Kassim Ali says Rule 3 of the 2024/25 competition regulations provides for punishment against anyone who obstructs a referee from performing his duties.

“Preventing a referee from performing his duties is an offence. The punishment is a ban preventing the offender—whether a supporter, official or any other person—from attending matches for a specified period, as well as a fine of at least Sh500,000,” he says.

Mr Ali says if a supporter involved in violence cannot be identified, their club may face the penalty.

The domestic framework therefore provides for individual and club accountability, while international regulations place broader responsibilities on event security and infrastructure.

Sports administration in Zanzibar also has a legal basis under the Zanzibar Sports Council Act, 2010.

Section 6(b) requires the council to promote high standards of sportsmanship and discipline among athletes and officials. Section 6(d) gives the council powers to take disciplinary action against any person, club or supporters’ group that breaches established regulations.

The Zanzibar Sports Policy, 2018, under the theme “Sports for All”, also emphasises the creation of inclusive and safe sporting environments.

From this perspective, security should not be treated as a response after violence occurs. It should be part of match preparations from the planning of the stadium and arrival of supporters and teams, through the match itself, until everyone has left the venue.

In 2024, the Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association (Zafela), in collaboration with the Government and other stakeholders, also developed guidelines on safety and welfare in sports in Zanzibar.

The guidelines provide a framework for preventing and responding to abuse, exploitation, discrimination, violence and other forms of harm against people involved in sports, particularly children and vulnerable groups.

Who is responsible?

The combination of these laws and regulations shows that stadium safety is not the responsibility of one party. Clubs are responsible for holding their players, officials and supporters accountable.

Match coordinators are responsible for planning security arrangements, while stadium managers must ensure that infrastructure and security systems are functional.

The Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) and ZBL are responsible for overseeing competitions and taking action against violations. The Government also has responsibilities relating to infrastructure, policy and oversight of the sports sector.

Stakeholders’ views

Zanzibar lawyer and football analyst Abdulrahman Sadick Mussa says having laws and regulations is not enough without enforcement.

“When laws and regulations impose a duty to ensure safety, that duty should not remain on paper. Everyone involved in a match should understand their responsibility and, when it is not fulfilled, there should be a mechanism for accountability,” he says.

“If a supporter commits an offence, they should be held accountable. If a club is involved or fails to take the required measures, it should also be held responsible. If the problem is a stadium that does not meet safety standards, those responsible for ensuring compliance cannot avoid accountability.”

Mr Mussa says authorities should distinguish between punishment and prevention.

“Punishment comes after an offence, but a good security system should prevent an offence from occurring. We should therefore ask not only who was fined, but why the incident happened and which system failed to prevent it,” he says.

“Let us not wait for a referee to be assaulted, a player to be attacked or a match to be abandoned before asking who is responsible. Security should be planned before an incident occurs. If we do that, we will be protecting not only the game but also the reputation of Zanzibar football.”

Chipukizi coach Suleiman

Mohammed, popularly known as ‘Gamera’, says the safety of players and referees should receive the same attention as technical preparations.

“Before a coach considers whether to use a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 formation, organisers should establish whether the match environment is safe. A player cannot perform calmly if they believe supporters can enter the pitch at any time,” he says.

He says inadequate infrastructure at some stadiums adds to the challenge.

“A fence is important, but it is not enough. We need controlled gates, designated routes for referees and players, enough security personnel and an emergency plan. That is when you can say a match has been professionally organised,” he says.

Former Miembeni FC star Mzee Maneno says stadium security in Zanzibar needs to be considered more broadly, noting that violence affects not only matches but also the image of Zanzibar football.

“Match security should start before the ball is kicked. If we know a match is likely to attract high tension, security preparations must be strengthened. You cannot have a large crowd, a few security personnel and expect everything to go well,” he says.

He says referees need protection because their decisions are part of the game and dissatisfaction with a decision does not give anyone the right to attack an official.

“If a referee makes a mistake, there are regulations for taking action against them, but it is wrong for a player, official or supporter to attack the referee. If we allow this, we will reach a point where referees are afraid to officiate matches and football will lose its meaning,” he says.

Football stakeholder and Miembeni FC supporter Mgeni Sudi, popularly known as Bingwa, says clubs have an important role in educating their supporters about discipline and ensuring that official channels are used to raise complaints.

Joseph John says accountability should not end with the supporter involved in violence, but should also examine stadium preparations and security arrangements. Where negligence is established, those responsible should be held accountable.