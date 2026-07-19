Form Six graduates urged to attend Zanzibar higher education exhibition

Unguja. Students who have completed Advanced Level secondary education have been encouraged to attend the ongoing Zanzibar Higher Education Week Exhibition to receive guidance on university admissions, scholarships and student loans.

Speaking during the exhibition on Saturday, July 19, 2026, the Urban West Regional Commissioner, Mr Mohamed Abdulla, said the event brings together higher learning institutions to make education opportunities more accessible to students and parents.

“They should come and explore the academic opportunities available. More than 84 educational institutions are participating,” he said.

Global Education Link has urged students in Zanzibar to visit its exhibition stand to access on-the-spot university admissions, academic counselling and scholarship opportunities at universities in Tanzania and abroad.

The organisation’s Zanzibar Branch Manager, Zulfiya Labhulal, said more than 250 students had visited its stand since the exhibition opened on July 14 and had received various education advisory services.

Labhulal advised prospective university students to bring their academic certificates to facilitate direct admissions while also enabling them to apply for student loans and scholarships offered by different institutions.

“We ensure that every student who visits our stand leaves with admission and all the necessary guidance about their academic journey,” said Labhulal.

Labhulal said Global Education Link supports the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s efforts to expand access to quality higher education by connecting students with reputable universities in Tanzania and abroad.

She encouraged students to meet representatives of foreign universities to obtain information on available courses, admission procedures, university selection and travel arrangements.

She added that eligible students could receive scholarships covering between 50 and 100 percent of tuition fees, depending on their academic qualifications and the requirements of individual universities.

Student counsellor at Global Education Link Zanzibar Branch, Mr Said Suleiman, said the exhibition offers an important opportunity for students and parents preparing for the 2026/27 academic year.

He urged Form Six graduates to seek academic counselling before selecting degree programmes to ensure their choices align with their career aspirations and Advanced Level subject combinations.

The Senior International Admissions Manager at Chandigarh University in India, Harsimran Singh, said the institution continues to welcome international students, including those from Zanzibar, through a wide range of undergraduate, master's and doctoral programmes.

He said the university offers modern learning facilities, well-equipped laboratories and strong industry partnerships to prepare graduates for the global labour market.

Mr Singh encouraged students interested in studying abroad to visit the university's stand for information on admissions, academic programmes and financial support available to international students.

Meanwhile, the Director of Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms Asia Issa, urged students to take advantage of the exhibition.

“Let them come and learn how to open accounts and how to apply for admission to universities,” she said.

“When they come here, they can engage with experts and receive guidance on choosing the most suitable academic programme,” she added.