Investor strengthens Zanzibar's premium real estate appeal with new headquarters in Stone Town

Unguja. There's growing signs of confidence in Zanzibar's real estate and tourism sectors, as private developers continue to expand investments in premium hospitality and residential projects.

A new corporate headquarters in Stone Town, located about 200 metres from the Port of Malindi, will serve as the operational centre for Infinity Developments' Zanzibar business, consolidating the company's growing portfolio of hospitality, residential and mixed-use projects on the island.

The investment comes as Zanzibar continues to position itself as a regional destination for high-end tourism, real estate and foreign direct investment, with developers increasingly targeting luxury accommodation and mixed-use developments.

The company currently employs about 600 people in Zanzibar, making it one of the island's larger private employers in the construction and real estate industry.

The new headquarters is expected to improve operational efficiency by bringing together key business functions under one roof as its project pipeline expands.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Saba said the investment reflects the company's long-term confidence in Zanzibar's economic prospects and its ambition to support future growth through continued investment in infrastructure and human capital.

Government officials also described the project as a positive signal for Zanzibar's investment climate, noting that private-sector developments continue to support employment creation, tourism expansion and broader economic transformation.

Located within Stone Town, the headquarters provides close access to government offices, business partners and the Port of Malindi, a strategic advantage for coordinating ongoing and future developments.

Infinity Developments has become one of the major players in Zanzibar's premium property market, with projects including Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences, Infinity Hills and the planned NH Collection Pemba Wellness Resort.

The company says its development portfolio across Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates is valued at approximately $600 million, highlighting the scale of private capital being channelled into tourism and real estate.

Beyond property development, the company has also invested in heritage conservation and public space improvements, reflecting the increasing role of private developers in supporting Zanzibar's tourism ecosystem and preserving the island's cultural assets.