Kikwajuni families to get furnished homes within a year, House committee told

Unguja. Fifty-nine households that vacated the ‘Kwa Mjerumani’ area in Kikwajuni to pave the way for the construction of Infinity Hills are expected to return to new, fully furnished homes within a year, it has been revealed.

The progress was highlighted on November 5, 2026, when the Zanzibar House of Representatives Committee on Infrastructure, Land and ICT inspected the project and expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation.

The committee, which conducted its working programme across Pemba and Unguja from October 26 to November 6, visited the site to assess construction progress and receive updates on achievements, challenges and the project's implementation.

The compensation houses will be larger than their previous homes, featuring three bedrooms and a separate staff room, and will be handed over fully completed with furniture.

Committee chairman Mihayo Juma N'hunga said members had seen the progress on the ground and received assurances from the investor that the affected households would return to their new homes within the stated period.

He said significant work had been completed during the first 30 days, including site clearance, excavation and initial foundation works, with construction of foundations for the 59 compensation houses already under way.

“The committee will conduct inspections every three to four months to ensure that construction maintains the required pace and quality, so that our people receive decent homes on time. We do not want promises to remain on paper,” he said.

Mr N'hunga added that affected households had been provided with rental assistance covering two years to ease their relocation during construction.

He also appealed to the few remaining residents still involved in negotiations to support the redevelopment, describing it as an initiative intended to benefit the wider community and future generations.

Zanzibar Housing Corporation (ZHC) Director General Sultan Said Suleiman said affected residents had been offered two options: financial compensation based on the assessed value of their former homes or replacement houses within the new development.

He said most residents had accepted the arrangements and reached agreements with the government, while discussions with the remaining few were expected to conclude within November.

“Those who owned the previous houses are the ones who will receive specially designated compensation homes. We have worked with them peacefully, without using force,” he said.

Mr Suleiman explained that the compensation housing block had been slightly repositioned to allow for the improvement of an existing mosque into a community mosque. The completed development will have two mosques, including another within the commercial section.

He also confirmed that the land title transfer to the investor was completed on October 3, 2026, following a peaceful handover process.

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Infrastructure, Land and ICT receive a briefing during a site visit to Infinity Hills.

Infinity Developments Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Saba said the project was being implemented in close partnership with the government and ZHC.

He said that within 30 days of receiving the site, the company's team had worked around the clock to clear the area, demolish old structures and remove debris.

Excavation for the foundations of four blocks was nearing completion and was expected to be finished within the following 30 to 45 days.

“The entire residential project is expected to be fully completed within two years. We are committed to delivering it to the required standards and within the agreed timeframe,” Mr Saba said.

He said the positive assessment by the parliamentary committee reinforced the importance of public-private partnerships in delivering developments that respond to Zanzibar's long-term housing and urban development priorities.

“We are encouraged by the committee's assessment of the progress at Infinity Hills. This project represents more than a residential development; it demonstrates what can be achieved when the private sector and government institutions work together towards a shared vision,” he said.

“Our partnership with the Zanzibar Housing Corporation reflects our commitment to supporting the Government's development agenda through investment, quality housing and infrastructure. We remain focused on delivering a development that will create lasting value for residents and contribute to the transformation of the surrounding community,” he added.

The project, implemented through a public-private partnership between Infinity Developments and ZHC, is estimated to cost approximately $50 million (Sh132.3 billion) and will be delivered in two phases.

Beyond housing, Infinity Hills is planned as a mixed-use development incorporating commercial facilities, educational institutions, recreational spaces and other community amenities.

A key component is GEMS International School of Zanzibar, which is expected to accommodate up to 1,500 pupils.

Mr Suleiman said the first phase was progressing without delays, while the second phase could take longer because negotiations were still under way with a small number of residents who had yet to vacate the area.

He added that ZHC would retain some rental properties for other residents, with rental payments helping to support the long-term maintenance of the buildings.