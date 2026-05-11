Queries over ‘low budget’ for First VP office in Zanzibar

Unguja. Persistent low budget allocations to the Office of the First Vice President have raised concern among analysts, who say the government needs to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation and improve funding priorities.

The debate intensified in and outside the House of Representatives last week after the office’s revenue and expenditure estimates were tabled last Friday.

Acting Minister in the Office of the First Vice President, Hamza Hassan Juma, acknowledged that budget constraints continue to affect operations.

He said irregular and insufficient disbursements have hindered implementation of key responsibilities, including provision of equipment and transport.

The office oversees institutions dealing with persons with disabilities, HIV/Aids, drug control and environmental management.

“There are challenges, including budget constraints that do not match the requirements for implementing the office’s responsibilities,” he said.

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the office was allocated Sh27.182 billion. By March 2026, Sh9.283 billion had been released for recurrent expenditure, while Sh5.155 billion covered salaries.

For development projects, only Sh1.317 billion, or 11 percent, had been disbursed between July 2025 and March 2026.

For 2026/2027, the office has requested Sh35.558 billion.

Experts weigh in

Economic expert Dr Khalfan Salum Suleiman said low allocations are influenced by national priorities and reduced donor support.

He said reliance on external funding is declining, forcing governments to depend more on domestic resources.

“Donor funding is not always ideal as it often comes with conditions,” he said.

He added that priority sectors such as infrastructure, education and health absorb a larger share of the national budget.

He noted that long-term issues such as climate change often receive limited funding due to their delayed impact.

Political analyst Ali Makame Ussi said the budget structure reflects dependence on donors and weak fiscal discipline.

“This is a dependency-driven system and it has become routine,” he said.

Prof Ussi added that recurrent expenditure, especially salaries, consumes a large share of budgets.

Another analyst, Haji Mussa Haji, said political factors could also influence allocations, given the current leadership context of the office.

He questioned whether institutions under the office receive equal priority compared to others.

The Office of the First Vice President is currently without a substantive holder following the end of Othman Masoud Othman’s term after the 2025 General Election.

Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has said consultations are ongoing to resolve the matter.