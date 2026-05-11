Queries over ‘low budget’ for First VP office in Zanzibar

The debate intensified in and outside the House of Representatives last week after the office’s revenue and expenditure estimates were tabled last Friday
Unguja. Persistent low budget allocations to the Office of the First Vice President have raised concern among analysts, who say the government needs to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation and improve funding priorities.
The debate intensified in and outside the House of Representatives last week after the office’s revenue and expenditure estimates were tabled last Friday.
Acting Minister in the Office of the First Vice President, Hamza Hassan Juma, acknowledged that budget constraints continue to affect operations.