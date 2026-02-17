Sh2.4 trillion earmarked for 26 strategic projects in Zanzibar

“The total funds required for these projects amount to Sh2.411 trillion, of which Sh869.15 billion has been spent so far,” he said.
Explaining the allocation process, Dr Bakari said the government plans and distributes projects according to the National Development Policy and Plans.
It also included the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050, Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP) 2021–2026, and the CCM Election Manifesto for the relevant year.
He added that the government also considers research findings, evaluations of previous projects, and the actual availability of resources to ensure projects are feasible and effective.
On participation, Dr Bakari said citizens, non-governmental organisations, the private sector, and domestic and foreign investors are fully engaged to promote transparency and ensure projects deliver direct economic, social, and national benefits.
He noted that allocation also factors in local needs, sustainability, economic, social, and environmental resilience, and anticipated positive outcomes for citizens and national development.
“Considering these criteria, the government ensures strategic projects contribute fully to short-, medium- and long-term development goals,” he said.