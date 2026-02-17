Sh2.4 trillion earmarked for 26 strategic projects in Zanzibar

Unguja. Zanzibar is set to implement 26 strategic projects worth Sh2.411 trillion across Unguja and Pemba, of which Sh869.15 billion has already been disbursed.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, by the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Hamad Omar Bakari.

He was responding to a supplementary question from the Mkoani Representative, Mr Khamis Mohammed Amran, who inquired about the funds allocated to strategic projects.

“The total funds required for these projects amount to Sh2.411 trillion, of which Sh869.15 billion has been spent so far,” he said.

Explaining the allocation process, Dr Bakari said the government plans and distributes projects according to the National Development Policy and Plans.

It also included the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050, Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP) 2021–2026, and the CCM Election Manifesto for the relevant year.

He added that the government also considers research findings, evaluations of previous projects, and the actual availability of resources to ensure projects are feasible and effective.

On participation, Dr Bakari said citizens, non-governmental organisations, the private sector, and domestic and foreign investors are fully engaged to promote transparency and ensure projects deliver direct economic, social, and national benefits.

He noted that allocation also factors in local needs, sustainability, economic, social, and environmental resilience, and anticipated positive outcomes for citizens and national development.