Suspension of Air France and KLM flights isn't about insurance policy, says Zanzibar Airports Authority

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) has categorically denied claims circulating on social media that KLM and Air France will temporarily suspend their Zanzibar routes due to a $44 tourist travel insurance fee.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the ZAA clarified that the suspensions are routine seasonal adjustments and not related to any new fees.

“This information is incorrect,” said ZAA Director General, Mr Seif Abdalla Juma. “Both airlines have clarified that the temporary suspensions are routine adjustments based on seasonal demand and are unrelated to any travel insurance requirements.”

Air France will temporarily suspend its Paris-Zanzibar route between 22nd March and 25th May 2025 due to the "green season," a traditionally quieter period for tourism.

KLM, on the other hand, will pause its Zanzibar service from Amsterdam during the IATA summer season (March to October 2025) and resume operations in the winter season.

Mr Juma urged the public to be cautious about unverified information. “We call upon the public to disregard such misinformation from unreliable sources and instead refer to official airline communications or reputable news outlets for accurate updates on flight operations,” he emphasised.

The clarification comes in the wake of concerns raised by tourism stakeholders after Air France and KLM announced the suspensions. As previously reported, French tourists have become a key market for Zanzibar’s tourism industry, contributing significantly to visitor numbers.

Stakeholders worry that the suspension of direct flights may impact Zanzibar’s appeal, given the convenience and comfort of direct routes.

A tourism professional, Frédérique Duvignacq, noted earlier that “such changes could prompt travellers to consider alternative destinations such as Kenya or South Africa.”

Despite these challenges, the ZAA reassured stakeholders of its commitment to supporting Zanzibar’s tourism sector. The authority also highlighted the importance of addressing misinformation to prevent unnecessary panic.

Both airlines have assured the public that operations will resume as scheduled, with Air France returning in May 2025 and KLM resuming in October 2025. Travellers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly.