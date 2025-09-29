Why Said Soud Said wants to ban king-size beds in Zanzibar

Zanzibar. In politics, rivalry does not always mean hostility. One may admire an opponent, respect their leadership and even acknowledge their achievements, yet still step forward to challenge them.

For Said Soud Said, chairman of the Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP), this is the essence of democracy. He insists that his 2025 presidential bid in Zanzibar is not driven by enmity but by the spirit of competition.

Said has declared his candidacy against incumbent President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, whose leadership he openly praises, especially for strides in infrastructure development and democratic governance.

Yet, he believes Zanzibar deserves more and he promises to accelerate progress while tackling unique social and economic issues. Among his most unusual campaign pledges is a vow to outlaw 6×6 beds, which he blames for declining birth rates in the Isles.

Respect for Mwinyi, but ready to compete

Speaking after receiving his endorsement from the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), Said said that his candidacy is serious and that he is confident of victory.

However, he made it clear that should President Mwinyi win, it will still be a legitimate outcome. “Dr Mwinyi has done well and Zanzibaris trust him. But I believe I can build on his successes and do it with more speed,” Said said.

This is not Said’s first attempt at the presidency. He contested in 2010, 2015 and 2020, building a reputation as one of Zanzibar’s most persistent politicians.

His long career has been marked by shifts in party allegiance, bold statements and controversial policies, which have kept him in the spotlight.

Political journey through different parties

Said’s political path began in the mid-1990s. He first joined the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) in 1996, running unsuccessfully for the House of Representatives in Wawi constituency in 2000.

In 2003, he moved to the Democratic Party (DP), where he became the running mate of the late Rev Christopher Mtikila in the 2005 Union presidential election.

In 2009, he founded the Alliance for Farmers Party of Tanzania (AAFP), which he has chaired since. Through this platform, he has consistently championed the interests of farmers, arguing that agriculture remains the backbone of Zanzibar’s economy. He insists that if farmers thrive, the Isles will prosper.

Beyond party politics, Said has held notable positions in government. He once served as a nominated member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives under former President Ali Mohamed Shein.

After the disputed 2015 elections and the subsequent 2016 repeat poll boycotted by the opposition, Said was appointed to the Revolutionary Council as a Minister without Portfolio.

This appointment earned him criticism from some quarters, with detractors labelling him a “puppet”. He dismisses the accusations as baseless, saying his loyalty has always been to the people, not to any single political figure.

Early life and background

Born on May 12, 1949 in Kiuyu, Bikirembo, Pemba, Said grew up in a modest farming family. He is the third of five children. His early years were shaped by the aftermath of the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution, which introduced free education.

He did not enter school until the age of 16, completing his primary education in 1972 before pursuing Islamic studies.

From a young age, he was politically active, first as a member of the Afro Shiraz Party (ASP) youth wing. When ASP merged with TANU in 1977 to form Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Said became one of its early members and later held leadership roles at the district level.

Though once a staunch CCM supporter, he grew disillusioned in the 1990s, arguing that the party had lost touch with farmers’ needs. This prompted his eventual shift to the opposition.

On opposition politics and democracy

Said has strong views on the role of the opposition in Tanzania’s democracy. He argues that genuine opposition requires not just criticising the ruling party but also accepting electoral defeat when it occurs.

He cites the Civic United Front’s (CUF) rejection of the 1995 election results as an example of what he considers poor democratic practice. For him, the legitimacy of opposition parties lies in their willingness to compete fairly and respect outcomes.

Agenda for 2025

While Said’s manifesto includes promises to speed up development and expand opportunities for farmers, what has attracted the most attention is his unconventional social agenda. He claims that the widespread adoption of 6×6 beds in Zanzibar has contributed to declining birth rates.

According to him, the large beds reduce intimacy and discourage larger families. “In the past, when people used 4×6 beds, families were bigger and Zanzibar’s population was growing steadily. Now, 6×6 beds are everywhere and our birth rate is falling. If elected, I will ban these beds.

The largest size allowed will be 4×6,” he declared. Though critics have dismissed this pledge as outlandish, Said insists it reflects his concern for Zanzibar’s future demographic and economic stability. He argues that without population growth, the Isles risk losing their economic vitality and cultural vibrancy.

Champion of farmers

True to his party’s name, Said continues to position himself as the voice of farmers. He has promised policies to improve access to markets, affordable inputs and modern technology.

He also advocates for greater investment in irrigation and storage facilities, aiming to reduce post-harvest losses and stabilise food prices.