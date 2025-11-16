Catholic Bishops call for independent probe into October 29 violence

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) has condemned the violence that erupted on October 29, 2025, urging the establishment of an independent investigation involving a broad range of stakeholders, including democratic actors.

In its statement, TEC also called for the release of all individuals arrested before, during, and after the elections. Additionally, the bishops reiterated the need for the country to resume the process towards a New Constitution.

However, while inaugurating Parliament on Friday, November 14, 2025, and outlining the Government’s five-year roadmap, President Samia Suluhu Hassan also condemned the incidents.

She said the Government had already formed a commission to investigate the events and uncover their root causes.

“The findings will guide us as we engage in dialogue aimed at restoring harmony and peace,” President Samia told Parliament in Dodoma.

Reading the collective reflection of the Catholic bishops on November 15, 2025—following four days of contemplation and prayer held from November 11 to 14—the President of TEC, Bishop Wolfgang Pisa, said the Church strongly condemns the events.