Council of Imams urges truth and accountability after Tanzania’s 2025 election

Dar es Salaam. The Council of Imams of Tanzania has issued its position on the future of national reconciliation following the General Election held on October 29, 2025 emphasising that efforts to build national unity must be grounded in truth, integrity, and accountability from all authorities involved in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on November 15, 2025 in Dar es Salaam, the Council’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Issa Ponda, said the institution’s meeting had conducted an in-depth review of the election’s conduct and presented recommendations aimed at achieving reconciliation that would restore stability and cohesion in the country.

In his introductory remarks, Sheikh Ponda recalled the Council of Imams’ role in society, noting that for many years the institution has been at the forefront of promoting social and political ethics, monitoring elections, and offering guidance in the broader national interest.

He stated that issuing their position forms part of their social and religious responsibility to safeguard rights, peace, and human dignity.

Sheikh Ponda further said their assessment revealed that the electoral process—from voter registration, voting, to the announcement of results—was marred by clear and significant irregularities.