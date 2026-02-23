Zanzibar defends removal of small traders from Stone Town streets

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has defended an ongoing campaign to remove informal traders from parts of Stone Town, saying the move is intended to enforce planning regulations rather than undermine livelihoods.

The issue was raised in the House of Representatives by Paje Constituency Representative, Mr Jaku Hashim Ayoub, who sought clarification on the removal of traditional small-scale traders, including coffee and doughnut vendors, from the historic town centre.

Responding, the acting Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, said the enforcement exercise led by the Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority (STCDA) is not intended to harass traders, but to ensure that business activities comply with zoning regulations and the town’s 2020 strategic development plan.

According to the minister, some vendors had been operating in areas not legally designated for commercial use, prompting authorities to relocate them to approved sites.

He said alternative trading spaces have been introduced to enable small businesses to continue operating with minimal disruption.

“Vendors selling items such as caps, dates, bread, cashew nuts and mobile phone services have been allocated designated areas around Darajani Market, including space behind the Old Train Building,” he said.

He maintained that the reorganisation seeks to balance economic activity with urban management and heritage preservation.

According to him, the issue reflects a broader tension between conservation and commerce in Stone Town, a historic urban centre renowned for its cultural significance, narrow streets, and tourism appeal.

Efforts to regulate informal trade have periodically sparked concern among residents and lawmakers who regard street-level commerce as part of the town’s social and economic fabric.

Petty traders have long played a visible role in the daily life of the old quarter, serving residents and visitors alike.

However, their presence has also raised concerns among planners over congestion, public safety and the protection of heritage sites.

Government officials say formalising trading zones forms part of a wider strategy to enhance urban order, safeguard historic spaces, and ensure businesses operate within regulated frameworks.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, continue to press for approaches that preserve traditional economic activities while protecting the town’s heritage status.