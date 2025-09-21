Othman Masoud pledges to restore Zanzibar’s commercial status

Unguja. ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate Othman Masoud Othman on Saturday took his campaign to Darajani Market in Zanzibar Town, where he promised traders that his government would restore the Isles’ historic status as a hub of commerce in East Africa.

During the walkabout, Othman interacted with small- and large-scale traders, women and youth, listening to their concerns and outlining ACT Wazalendo’s plans should it win the upcoming General Election.

He told residents that Zanzibar, once a magnet for trade in the region, had declined due to what he described as poor governance.

“Business is the backbone of our economy. An ACT Wazalendo government will return Zanzibar to its rightful place as a centre of commerce, create opportunities for citizens, and reduce poverty,” Othman said.

He assured traders that no citizen would be evicted from Darajani Market if he assumes leadership. Instead, he pledged that all traders would be accorded dignity and freedom to operate, with designated areas set aside for food vendors to conduct their business without harassment.

Othman said ACT Wazalendo is committed to building “a government of accountability, equality and inclusive development that touches every citizen without discrimination.”

According to him, reviving Zanzibar’s centuries-old reputation as a commercial hub would not only strengthen household incomes but also elevate the Isles’ global standing.

Residents of Darajani described the visit as a gesture of closeness and partnership, interpreting the candidate’s presence as a sign that he intends to lead in collaboration with the people.