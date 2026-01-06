Zanzibar inaugurates its first flyover

Unguja. Long-standing congestion and delays at the busy Mwanakwerekwe junction have finally eased after Zanzibar inaugurated its first flyover.

The junction links roads connecting the airport to Amani and Fuoni with the city centre.

Officials say the flyover will not only reduce traffic congestion but also stimulate and strengthen economic activity on the islands.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, January 6, 2016, Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, said that over the 62 years since the Zanzibar Revolution, the islands had recorded major development milestones, including constructing flyovers for the first time to support economic growth.

“This is a strategic project aimed at reducing traffic congestion, improving road safety, and easing the movement of people and goods,” he said.

He noted that the facility, named Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi Mwanakwerekwe Flyover, was the result of significant government investment in infrastructure, describing quality infrastructure as a key pillar for economic growth, attracting investment, and boosting business activity.

“Our slogan is leadership that leaves a mark. Today, we have implemented that commitment in practice, and these are the marks we are talking about,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi said the government would continue implementing major development projects to improve citizens’ welfare and boost Zanzibar’s economy as a whole.

He also warned against encroaching on road reserves, noting that the government plans to install water, electricity, communications, and pedestrian facilities, making it unwise to build in such areas.

Dr Mwinyi commended the Ministry of Works and Transport for its performance in road construction in both urban and rural areas of Unguja and Pemba, saying he was satisfied despite its dual mandate of construction and transport.

He also praised the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for delivering quality road projects within agreed timelines.

Earlier, the Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed, said the visible achievements reflected the President’s vision and leadership in implementing his 2020 plans and pledges, including overhauling the entire road network in urban and rural areas and upgrading roads to high-quality tarmac standards in Unguja and Pemba.

Dr Khalid said President Mwinyi had also promised to construct two flyovers to ease congestion, a pledge now fulfilled, leaving a lasting legacy for current and future generations.

The West Urban Regional Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Ali Abdalla, said Zanzibar had written another chapter in the history of the Revolution initiated by the late Abeid Amani Karume, as the islands continued to witness development across various sectors.

Presenting a technical report, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Ali Said Bakar, said the Mwanakwerekwe Flyover was part of a broader project to construct 100.9 kilometres of urban roads, which includes two flyovers—Mwanakwerekwe and Amani.

He said the construction of the first flyover officially began on December 1, 2023, and was completed on December 31, 2025, at a total cost of Sh23.7 billion.

The project involved building a bridge supported by 48 pillars, each three feet wide and embedded 29 to 32 metres underground.

It also includes two pillars 18 metres wide, and columns measuring 14.4 metres high that carry the full load of the bridge.

Mr Bakar said the flyover carries two lanes, each 8.35 metres wide, while underneath, service roads allow vehicles not proceeding straight to turn onto alternative routes.

These lower roads are eight metres wide, allowing two vehicles to pass simultaneously.

The project also includes drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, and a 40-metre-wide roundabout, as well as street lighting and road markings.

The flyover can carry up to 70 tonnes and was constructed by CCECC.

Some residents and regular road users said the project would significantly improve their daily lives by reducing waiting times and transport costs.

“There are many benefits here, for ordinary citizens, traders, service providers, and even students. Previously, people spent a long time stuck in traffic,” said a resident of Kwerekwe, Mr Abdull Said Haji.

Another resident, Ms Ashura Juma Amour, said the situation had previously been frustrating, with poor infrastructure compounding traffic jams.