Zanzibar launches new system to fix stalled projects

Chukwani. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has assured citizens of its readiness to curb project delays by introducing a robust monitoring framework to ensure development schemes finish on schedule.

Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Hamad Omar Bakar, made the assurance on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in the House of Representatives.

He was responding to a question by Ziwani Representative, Mr Mohammed Ali Salim (ACT-Wazalendo), who questioned the simultaneous launch of multiple projects.

Mr Salim expressed concern that initiating new projects before completing existing ones creates resource shortages, causing schemes to stall and driving up costs due to price inflation.

Responding, Dr Bakar acknowledged the challenge, stating that the government has implemented the Zanzibar Integrated Planning System (Zips) to track projects.

"The system is currently used to register, analyse, and track every stage of a project, including funds utilised and results achieved, to prevent an accumulation of non-viable projects," said Dr Bakar.

He stated that the government now focuses on completing ongoing, advanced-stage projects capable of quick execution before initiating new ones.

New projects will strictly be restricted to evaluated, high-benefit strategic or emergency initiatives.

Outlining selection criteria, Dr Bakar highlighted economic significance, public reach, sustainability, and alignment with the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and the Medium-Term Development Plan (Zadep 2021–2026).