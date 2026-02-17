Zanzibar lawmakers debate proposal for special alcohol drinking permit

Unguja. Lawmakers are pushing for a system that could require residents to obtain special permits before consuming alcohol, as concerns grow over rising misuse, particularly among young people.

Members of the House of Representatives say the move is being considered in response to the rapid spread of high-strength alcoholic drinks and weak enforcement of existing regulations.

The proposal surfaced during a parliamentary session in Chukwani, where legislators warned that uncontrolled consumption is becoming a public health and social concern.

Mtambwe representative Mohamed Ali Suleiman (ACT-Wazalendo) urged the government to revive a system of special drinking permits, arguing that tighter control is needed to prevent harmful alcohol use, especially among the youth.

The idea is no longer merely theoretical. Minister of State in the President’s Office for Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ), Mr Idrissa Mustafa Kitwana, told lawmakers that if Parliament sees the need, it has the authority to introduce such a law.

Rising concern over high-strength alcohol

The push for stricter controls comes amid growing alarm over the circulation of a high-alcohol drink (name withheld), which lawmakers say is increasingly accessible, including through informal neighbourhood outlets.

Dr Suleiman warned that the drink contains more than 43 percent alcohol and is widely consumed by young people, raising fears of serious health risks.

While imports are handled by licensed traders, authorities say the bigger problem lies in distribution. Some dealers allegedly pass the product to youths for resale in unregulated locations, making enforcement difficult.

Government agencies have begun crackdowns through inspections and legal action against those violating alcohol regulations, the minister said.

Price hikes not enough

Women’s special-seat representative Ms Azza Januari Joseph (CCM) suggested raising prices to limit access, but the government says enforcement and public awareness would be more effective.

Officials also report that some young people mix the drink with energy beverages, claiming it boosts sexual performance, a trend authorities say underscores the need for education alongside regulation.

Zanzibar already regulates alcohol importers, distributors and sellers under existing law. But lawmakers now appear ready to go further, potentially extending regulation to consumers themselves.