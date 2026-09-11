Zanzibar patients charged for medicines despite free healthcare policy

Unguja. A member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives has questioned why patients are still being charged for medicines at some health facilities despite the government’s policy providing for free healthcare.

Tumbe Representative Mmanga Mohamed Hamed (ACT-Wazalendo) raised the issue on September 11, 2026, during the House’s question and answer session in Unguja.

Mkwajuni Representative Sulubu Kidongo Amour (CCM) also raised concerns over the quality of services at Kivunge District Hospital, saying some doctors failed to provide patients with appropriate care, forcing them to wait for the entire day to receive treatment.

In his main question, Mr Mmanga asked why patients were being charged and how the Government planned to provide services not covered through the Zanzibar Health Services Fund (ZHSF).

"I have evidence here. There are many facilities, but today I will mention Sebleni Health Centre, where patients are being charged. I have all the evidence with me and, if the minister wants it, I will provide it," he said.

Responding, Acting Minister for Health Dr Saada Mkuya said Zanzibar’s health policy had not changed and that healthcare services remained free.

"If people are doing this, we will take action. We will meet and you can give me the evidence so that we can follow up and establish what happened. If we find there is a problem, we will take action because that is not the Government's position," she said.

Dr Saada said the Government uses a "pull system" to distribute medicines to health facilities, under which each facility submits a report on its medicine consumption and requirements at the end of each month or the beginning of the following month.

"To ensure services are not disrupted, facilities are supplied with medicines according to their actual needs, while maintaining a stock of approximately two months to prevent shortages in case of any delays in distribution," she said.

On members of the Zanzibar Health Services Fund, whose slogan is "Afya Bora kwa Wote" (Better Health for All), Dr Saada said they receive all medicines prescribed by doctors according to the benefits covered by the fund without having to purchase them.

However, she said the Government was taking further measures to ensure that the provision of free healthcare was achieved to a greater extent for all citizens, including continuing to assess the healthcare needs of the population.

The Government also reiterated that it had not authorised patients to be charged for services that should be provided free of charge under government guidelines.

Responding to the concerns raised by Mkwajuni Representative Sulubu, Dr Saada said Zanzibar faced a shortage of doctors, particularly specialist and consultant doctors, which could be contributing to patients having to wait for long periods to receive treatment.