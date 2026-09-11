Zanzibar representatives press Govt over 20-year wait for media law

Unguja. Members of the House of Representatives have pressed the Government to explain what is delaying the Information Services Bill, which has been awaited for more than 20 years without success.

The issue was raised on September 11, 2026, during the question-and-answer session of the House of Representatives meeting in Unguja, Zanzibar.

In his main question, Chambani Representative Mahomud Shineni Ali (ACT-Wazalendo) asked what was preventing the Government from presenting the Bill during the current term of the 11th House.

The representative also asked whether the Government had conducted an assessment to establish the impact of the absence of the law on the work of journalists, while seeking a commitment on when the Bill would be tabled before the House.

Mtambwe Representative Dr Mohamed Ali Suleiman (ACT-Wazalendo) said there had been repeated statements about bringing the Bill before the House, but no action had followed, which he said showed that the Government was not acting in good faith on the matter.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports Abdugulam Hussein said the Government remained committed to ensuring that a new Media Law was enacted during the current term of the House in order to bring significant changes to the media sector in the Isles.

"The Government is not stuck on bringing the Bill; rather, the matter is being carefully worked on," the Deputy Minister said.

He said the process was taking into account the current needs of the sector, the growth of information and communication technology, as well as the interests of all stakeholders.

He added that the Government had conducted a detailed assessment and established that the absence of the law had resulted in fewer opportunities, poor welfare for journalists and a lack of regulation of systems supporting the development of the sector.

Seeking to reassure stakeholders, the Deputy Minister reiterated a commitment made by the Eighth-phase Government under President Hussein Mwinyi, saying:

"The Government is firmly committed to ensuring that the new Media Law is enacted during the term of this 11th House in order to establish a stronger foundation for protecting journalists in the course of their duties and improving their work and welfare."

In a supplementary question, Dr Mohamed asked about the repeated assurances that the Bill was being processed, yet no action had been seen.

"More than five times, you have told us here in the House that this process is with the permanent secretaries, but we do not see what is happening. Tell us now, where exactly is it?" he asked.

Responding, the Deputy Minister acknowledged that the matter had taken a long time, but said the process had to be reviewed because the current ministry leadership was new.