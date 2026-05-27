Tanzania turns to waste-to-energy in bold urban power push

Dar es Salaam. The National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has launched a feasibility study in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Mwanza to assess the potential of converting waste into energy as part of efforts to improve waste management and expand renewable energy options.

The study will examine different types of waste generated in the three cities and determine whether they can be commercially converted into energy.

Speaking to The Citizen, NEMC Director of Environmental Research and Management, Mr Menan Jangu, said the assessment will also determine the economic viability of the identified waste materials.

“We are assessing all forms of waste that can potentially be converted into energy. In some cases, you may identify waste materials, but later discover that they do not have sufficient economic value,” he said.

The nine-month study is expected to begin in June, following the signing of the project agreement in March this year.

Mr Jangu said the exercise will also assess waste collection systems to determine whether they can support a reliable supply of raw materials for energy production.

“The assessment will determine whether the existing collection systems can ensure a reliable supply of raw materials for energy production and whether the identified waste can practically be converted into energy,” he said.

He said NEMC has received support from Sweefunds, a United Kingdom-based development finance institution, to fund consultancy services for a study on converting biomass residues into biofuel in Tanzania.

The study aims to establish the technical and economic viability of a value chain for converting urban and agricultural waste into biofuel.

“The objective of the project is to establish the technical and economic viability of a sustainable value chain for converting urban and agricultural residues into biofuel,” he said.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with Environment Resources Consultant, a local firm.

Mr Jangu said the findings will guide future investment decisions, including the establishment of waste-to-energy plants in selected cities.

“Once the assessment is completed, we will identify the most suitable investment areas, including locations for production facilities and the most appropriate technologies to be used,” he said.

Meanwhile, NEMC Director of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, Ms Lilian Lukambuzi, said increased volumes of hazardous materials passing through the Port of Dar es Salaam require stricter monitoring.

She said Tanzania’s role as a regional transit hub means chemicals such as sulphur continue to be transported through the country to neighbouring states, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Before ships carrying sulphur arrive at the port, meetings are convened involving the Tanzania Ports Authority and other regulatory agencies to identify possible risks and agree on safety measures,” she said.

Ms Lukambuzi said companies handling sulphur must comply with environmental regulations, including conducting Environmental Impact Assessments and obtaining permits.