Zanzibar pledges to halt firearm use by special unit

Unguja. Amid complaints over the Special Unit forces of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) beating citizens and confiscating goods at Darajani Main Market, the government has acknowledged the problem and pledged to halt the use of firearms.

This was stated on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, by the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration, Local Government and RGZ Special Departments, Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, during a press briefing on the 100-day achievements of the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, held at the Zanzibar Information Department.

The Minister said the government acknowledges the unit’s operations but has not authorised beating or intimidating citizens, insisting that officers must follow established procedures.

“Currently, operations are ongoing, but our forces have used improper methods when carrying firearms. We have observed this and are taking steps to prevent it,” said Mr Kitwana.

However, he noted that at times, firearms are necessary for their safety, although citizens are not accustomed to this, which causes fear.

On officers wearing masks, he said it is done to remove fear so they can work freely and professionally.

He added that the operation aims to maintain cleanliness and remove illegal business activities in areas not officially designated for trade.

He said officers carry out the operations in coordination with the Municipality, Stone Town, and other ministries to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

The minister said the ministry has produced numerous educational songs warning against trading in unauthorised areas, but people still do not heed them, which is why such measures are necessary.

He added that officers usually arrive before people reach the town, and if someone sets up in an unsuitable area, they are removed.

He stressed that, so far, no one has been beaten; if anyone has, they will face disciplinary measures.

Following the Minister’s denial, some claims persist that officers use force to beat traders and seize goods without returning them.

Disturbing images have also circulated on social media showing officers beating citizens in parts of Darajani, Unguja.

“We have seen clips on social media showing youths beating citizens; we are tracing them to determine if they are from this year or earlier, but are linked to this incident. If verified, we will take action,” said the minister.

He added that every effort is made to keep Zanzibar City clean, which is the purpose of these operations.

Commenting on the matter, some citizens said they are saddened to see officers taking the law into their own hands, which is illegal.

A resident of Unguja, Mr Ali Sultani, said he had witnessed officers seizing traders’ bags without returning them while using firearms without valid reason.

“The other day, when someone’s bag was taken, he raised his hands to pray; another bowed and prostrated. Now, in this situation, where are we heading?” he questioned.

Mr Sultani urged the authorities to be honest and fair by returning traders’ property in full.

He was echoed by Mr Ally Mohamed, who said it has become routine, as such incidents occur during Ramadan under the pretext of preventing illegal trade.

He added that when authorities are questioned, they often respond that they were unaware and are still investigating.

“Thus, as citizens, we believe this is a method of stealing from people seeking livelihoods under the guise of city cleanliness,” said Mr Mohamed.