Zanzibar records 38.6pc rise in visitor arrivals in September

Unguja. Zanzibar’s tourism sector continued its strong performance in September 2025, with the Isles welcoming 84,154 visitors, marking a 38.6 percent increase compared to the 60,731 arrivals recorded in the same month last year.

According to the Zanzibar Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS), the surge highlights Zanzibar’s growing appeal as a leading Indian Ocean destination.

However, the figure represents a 20.2 percent decline from 105,506 visitors recorded in August 2025 — a seasonal dip attributed to the end of the European summer holiday period.

Europe dominates

The OCGS report shows that Europe remained the largest source market, contributing 55,780 visitors or 66.3 percent of total arrivals. Africa followed with 13,294 visitors (15.8 percent), while Asia accounted for 9,026 visitors (10.7 percent).

Oceania contributed 906 visitors (1.1 percent), making it the smallest source region.

By individual countries, Italy led the pack with 8,889 visitors (10.6 percent), followed by Germany (8,698; 10.3 percent) and the United Kingdom (7,987; 9.5 percent).

France ranked fourth with 5,940 visitors (7.1 percent), while Poland rounded out the top five with 4,475 visitors (5.3 percent).

Tourism analysts say these figures reaffirm Zanzibar’s strong connections with key European markets, bolstered by direct flight links and growing confidence among international travellers.

The report indicates that 91.7 percent of visitors (77,151) entered the Isles by air through Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, while 8.3 percent (7,003) arrived by sea.

In terms of gender distribution, female visitors outnumbered men, accounting for 54.8 percent (46,077) of total arrivals compared to 45.2 percent (38,077) male visitors.

Most visitors — an overwhelming 99 percent — came to Zanzibar for holiday purposes, while 0.8 percent visited friends and relatives, and 0.2 percent travelled for business or conferences.

The average length of stay in September was eight days, suggesting that tourists typically spent a full week exploring Zanzibar’s beaches, heritage sites, and marine attractions.

Tourism’s growing economic footprint

Zanzibar’s tourism industry remains a key pillar of the Isles’ economy, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings, job creation, and community livelihoods.

Officials say the sustained rise in arrivals reflects both government efforts and private-sector investment in promoting Zanzibar globally.

Recent recognition by National Geographic Traveller (UK) has also added to the archipelago’s visibility and international appeal.