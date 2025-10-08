Habeas Corpus petition for former ambassador Polepole kicks off in high court today, Thursday

Dar es Salaam. The case involving the alleged abduction of former Tanzanian Ambassador to Cuba, Mr Humphrey Polepole, is scheduled to come before the High Court in Dar es Salaam today for a preliminary hearing.

The case, filed as a habeas corpus petition, seeks a court order compelling authorities to produce Mr Polepole.

His legal team, led by Advocate Peter Kibatala, filed the petition on his behalf under a certificate of urgency.

The respondents in the case are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Attorney General (AG), the Regional Crimes Officer (RCO) and the Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Dar es Salaam.

According to a court summons seen by The Citizen and confirmed by Advocate Kibatala, the matter has been scheduled for hearing before High Court Principal, Judge Salma Maghimbi, at the Dar es Salaam sub-registry on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

“The matter has been called before Judge Maghimbi for directions. Summons have already been issued to all parties,” said Advocate Kibatala.

In the urgent petition, Kibatala stated that Mr Polepole was reportedly abducted on the night of October 6, 2025, by individuals believed to be police officers who allegedly stormed his residence in Ununio, Kinondoni District.

The petition claims that Mr Polepole has not been charged in any court and is being unlawfully detained at an undisclosed location, violating his constitutional rights.

“The applicant’s welfare requires immediate attention and intervention, including confirmation of his safety and well-being,” reads part of the affidavit supporting the petition.

The legal team is requesting that the court direct the respondents to either release Mr Polepole on bail or formally charge him in a competent court.

Advocate Kibatala further noted that Mr Polepole, a Tanzanian citizen, has served in various roles, including District Commissioner for Ubungo and Ambassador to Malawi, Cuba, and other Latin American nations.

He said that Mr Polepole voluntarily resigned from his ambassadorial post earlier this year, citing dissatisfaction with the state of governance in the country.

Mr Kibatala’s affidavit states that Mr Polepole had previously expressed fears for his safety due to threats linked to his outspoken political views.

He further alleges that unidentified assailants broke into Mr Polepole’s Ununio residence on the night of October 6 and abducted him.

“His brothers, Godfrey and Augustino Polepole, have confirmed the incident publicly through local media reports,” Kibatala stated.

He said that despite widespread concern, none of the respondents have disclosed Mr Polepole’s whereabouts or legal status, raising public anxiety.

“I have reason to believe that the fifth respondent, the Dar es Salaam Zonal Police Commander, has knowledge of and authority over the applicant’s detention,” Kibatala asserted.