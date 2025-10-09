Tanzanian develops Uber-like platform for freight logistics

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian entrepreneur has developed a digital platform designed to connect shippers, drivers and freight forwarders through a system that functions much like ride-hailing Uber.

Azizi Chamani, 35, is behind CargoLink—a web-based freight platform built to modernise the transport sector and address inefficiencies in cargo movement across Tanzania and East Africa.





Founder and chief executive officer of Top Notch Company Limited, Azizi Chamani





“I was inspired by the inefficiencies I observed in the logistics chain, where thousands of trucks either return empty after offloading cargo inland or arrive empty at the Port of Dar es Salaam to pick up new shipments,” Mr Chamani said in an interview.

“This imbalance in cargo flow costs businesses and the economy millions every year,” added Mr Chamani who the founder and chief executive officer of Top Notch Company Limited that owns the platform.

Mr Chamani, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a specialisation in Blockchain Management from Guglielmo Marconi University in Italy, said CargoLink was developed to digitise how cargo is booked, moved, and paid for—an area that has remained largely manual despite advancements in digital banking and mobile money.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make Tanzania the digital logistics hub of East Africa and support the country’s Development Vision 2050 by enhancing trade efficiency and digital innovation,” he said.

The platform allows shippers to post cargo, drivers to accept jobs, and payments to be processed securely online. Mobile applications for Android and iOS are in their final stages of development and are expected to launch in the coming months.

From idea to reality

With endorsement from the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), Mr Chamani said CargoLink has engaged with regulators, industry stakeholders, and the private sector to establish partnerships.

“The entire project—its platform, services, and brand identity—has been fully copyrighted and trademark-protected, ensuring the long-term integrity of the brand,” he said.

“So, we can confidently say CargoLink is no longer just an idea—it is an operational solution gearing up for a large-scale rollout by early next year,” he said.

Currently self-financed through Top Notch Company Limited, the project seeks to raise between $1.5 million and $2 million to scale operations across Tanzania and expand regionally. According to him, the funds will support system upgrades, hardware acquisition, marketing and workforce expansion.

“We are in discussions with both local and international investors who see the long-term potential in what we’re building,” he said, adding that the doors are wide open for strategic partners and investors who share their vision.

How it works

Through CargoLink, businesses, importers, and exporters can post shipments by entering details such as pickup and drop-off points, cargo type, and schedule. They can then choose to work directly with a verified driver or through a registered freight forwarder.

Freight forwarders handle logistics documentation, negotiate rates, assign vetted drivers, and manage multi-leg, cross-border shipments. Once a shipment is booked, it can be tracked in real time via GPS, offering full visibility for shippers, forwarders, and drivers.

Payments are processed digitally, reducing fraud and ensuring secure, cashless transactions. The platform also supports multi-leg bookings—for example, from Dar es Salaam to Lubumbashi—optimising routes and minimising empty return trips.

To ensure reliable service delivery, CargoLink plans to provide branded smartphones equipped with GPS and preloaded applications to fleet owners and drivers, particularly those lacking compatible devices.

Mr Chamani believes the timing is right for such innovation, given the ongoing expansion of regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), increased government emphasis on transport efficiency, and widespread smartphone penetration.

“Tanzania is a natural logistics hub,” he said. “With the Port of Dar es Salaam handling over 95 percent of the country’s international trade and serving landlocked nations like Zambia, Rwanda, and the DRC, efficient freight coordination is essential.”

While Kenya’s Mombasa port remains a major competitor, Mr Chamani said CargoLink’s dynamic booking and route optimisation features could complement both ports and promote collaboration.