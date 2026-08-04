Zanzibar residents complain of sugar shortage as prices double on black market

Unguja. Consumers in Zanzibar have raised concerns over a shortage of sugar, with the little available in some areas being sold at significantly higher prices.

The shortage has affected several areas across the island, with some traders reportedly selling a kilogramme of sugar for as high as Sh5,000, and in some cases limiting the quantity customers can buy.

Some consumers and traders have linked the situation to supply challenges, while others allege that some large-scale traders are withholding stocks in anticipation of future price increases, arguing that the current regulated prices do not cover their costs.

The Zanzibar government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development, has set a recommended price of Sh110,000 for a 50-kilogramme bag of sugar, equivalent to between Sh2,500 and Sh3,000 per kilogramme.

However, some traders say the price is not sustainable due to increased transportation costs.

Speaking to The Citizen on August 2, 2026, residents described difficulties in accessing the essential commodity, with some saying they had spent several days searching for sugar without success.

“Initially, I thought it was a normal situation. I sent my child to buy sugar and he came back saying there was none. I sent him to about three different shops and received the same response. Later, I realised the problem was widespread,” said Ms Fauzia Ali, a resident of Magomeni.

She said she eventually found sugar at one outlet where she was charged Sh5,000 per kilogramme and was restricted to buying no more than two kilogrammes. Ms Jamilla Khamis Abdalla said consumers were suffering because sugar had become difficult to find and was only available at inflated prices. “I make juice, but I have been unable to continue with my business for the past few days because I cannot find sugar. I have searched everywhere,” said Ms Asih Simba, a juice trader in Zanzibar.

Some sugar traders gave different explanations for the shortage. While some said they were unaware of the cause, others attributed it to delays in ships transporting the commodity arriving in the country.

“I personally sell sugar, but I have had no stock for four days. I do not know the main reason. Whenever we ask, we are told there is none, so we are waiting until supplies return,” said one trader.

Mr Khamis Haji, a trader at Kibanda Maiti Market, said wholesalers were also struggling to obtain supplies.

“When we try to buy sugar, we are told it has not been imported and that the factory is not producing,” he said.

Meanwhile, allegations that some traders are withholding sugar stocks have raised concerns among consumers. The traders are reportedly demanding higher prices, saying the current government-set price leaves them operating at a loss.

Zanzibar Director of Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development, Mr Khamis Shauri, acknowledged the shortage and said authorities were meeting with business leaders and other stakeholders, including major traders, to address the issue.

“We are currently discussing this matter. You called as I was entering a meeting on this issue, so I will get back to you after we conclude,” he said.