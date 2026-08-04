Players defend Tanzania's horticultural exports amid rising pesticide concerns

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) has defended the country's horticultural exports, saying Tanzania continues to meet international food safety standards despite concerns over pesticide management in parts of the vegetable supply chain.

The association says exporters have maintained access to international markets through strict compliance with global standards, robust certification systems and continuous farmer training, with no significant notifications from overseas buyers affecting key fruit exports such as avocados.

Taha chief executive officer Jacqueline Mkindi said Tanzania's export-oriented horticulture sector has invested heavily in certification, quality assurance systems and capacity building to ensure producers comply with stringent international standards.

"We have never received any notification concerning our fruit exports, including products such as avocados, over issues related to standards and quality," Ms Mkindi said.

She acknowledged, however, that challenges linked to pesticide management remain, particularly within vegetable production.

"I cannot say the problem does not exist completely. Over the past two years, we have had one concern involving vegetables related to Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs)," she said. Maximum Residue Limits refer to the highest amount of pesticide residue legally permitted in food products to ensure consumer safety.

According to Ms Mkindi, Tanzania's compliance record compares favourably with that of many competing horticultural exporters, enabling local produce to continue accessing premium international markets.

"Compared to other countries, Tanzania is doing well. We rarely receive notifications concerning standards and quality because we meet international requirements. That is why we continue selling our products internationally," she said.

She attributed the sector's performance to sustained investment in farmer support programmes, certification systems and technical assistance aimed at improving compliance across the value chain.

Through GreenCert, a subsidiary of Taha, producers and exporters receive independent inspection, verification and certification services to help them meet international food safety and quality standards.

GreenCert operates as a third-party conformity assessment body, providing certification for products, personnel and management systems while supporting businesses seeking access to global markets.

Ms Mkindi said Taha also conducts continuous training programmes on responsible pesticide use, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), food safety and export requirements.

"Our focus is to ensure farmers understand the correct use of pesticides, observe the recommended pre-harvest intervals and comply with international market requirements. This is what has enabled Tanzania to maintain its reputation in export markets," she said.

Her remarks come as recent research highlights weaknesses in pesticide management within parts of the domestic vegetable supply chain, even as the country's export performance remains largely unaffected.

A study conducted by the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) in 2025 found detectable pesticide residues in 48 per cent of fruit and vegetable samples collected from Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions. The research covered commonly consumed produce, including tomatoes, onions, carrots, peppers and leafy vegetables.

Researchers said the findings pointed to poor pesticide application practices, including excessive use of chemicals and the mixing of multiple pesticides on individual crops.

"We are seeing widespread misuse of pesticides in vegetable farming. In some cases, farmers are applying six or seven different pesticides to a single crop," said Dr Jones Kapeleka, one of the researchers involved in the study. Experts, however, cautioned that the detection of pesticide residues does not automatically mean food is unsafe for consumption. Food safety depends on whether residue levels exceed established Maximum Residue Limits.

Nevertheless, researchers said the findings underscore the need for improved pesticide management, stronger monitoring systems and greater awareness among farmers on the safe use of agricultural chemicals.

The study also highlighted occupational health risks facing farmers who handle pesticides without adequate protective equipment, exposing them to potentially harmful chemicals during application.

Researchers further warned that inappropriate pesticide use could have environmental consequences through contamination of soil and water sources.

Beyond chemical residues, the study identified microbial contamination in some samples, including bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella, suggesting broader challenges related to irrigation water quality, sanitation, harvesting practices and post-harvest handling. The concerns facing Tanzania mirror those reported elsewhere on the continent as African countries seek to expand agricultural exports while strengthening food safety systems. In Kenya, research by the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network, the University of Nairobi and SGS Kenya Laboratories detected pesticide residues in a significant proportion of sampled produce, prompting calls for stronger monitoring and enforcement.

Ghana has also reported concerns over pesticide misuse within its vegetable supply chain, with experts recommending tighter regulation, increased farmer education and safer production practices.

Tanzania has already taken steps to strengthen regulation of hazardous agricultural chemicals. On January 5, 2026, authorities announced restrictions on several highly hazardous pesticides, including Paraquat and Paraquat Dichloride, and ordered the withdrawal of 675 pesticide products from the market. However, researchers say enforcement remains one of the biggest challenges, with some banned chemicals reportedly continuing to circulate through informal supply networks and limited awareness among sections of the farming community.

"Despite the ban, some farmers are still using these chemicals," Dr Kapeleka said.