Global lounge operator boosts Tanzania’s tourism ambitions

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s efforts to position itself as a leading tourism destination have received a boost after a global airport hospitality operator announced plans to open a premium lounge at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), targeting the growing number of international travellers arriving in the country.

The new facility under the global operator Plaza Premium Group, set to open in September, is expected to enhance passenger services at the country’s main international gateway while supporting Tanzania’s expanding tourism and aviation sectors.

Plaza Premium Group Vice President for Middle East and Africa, Emrecan Ergun, said the decision to enter the Tanzanian market was driven by the country’s tourism potential, increasing international connectivity and its growing role in Africa’s travel industry.

“For us, Tanzania represents much more than a new location on our global footprint. We see a country with strong potential, growing international connectivity and an increasingly important role as a tourism destination in Africa,” he said. Mr Ergun said the company intends to bring its international airport hospitality experience to Tanzania while working with key industry stakeholders, including airlines, airport authorities, travel agencies and destination management companies.

The company operates across more than 600 airports in over 150 countries, serving about 30 million travellers annually through airport lounges, airport hotels and other passenger services.

“Our ambition is to bring our global hospitality expertise to Tanzania, be part of the country’s growing tourism ecosystem and contribute to its continued success,” Mr Ergun said.

Plaza Premium Group Africa Board Member Julius Kilonzo said the investment comes at a time when Tanzania is attracting more international visitors who expect services that meet global standards.

“Tanzania is a tourism destination, and you must recognise that you are among the best destinations in the world. This means you are going to be receiving high-end tourists, and high-end tourists also expect high-end standards,” he said.

Mr Kilonzo said the new lounge would connect Tanzania to the company’s wider African and global network, which includes facilities in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Egypt, with expansion plans in Uganda and Zambia.

He said the network would help strengthen Tanzania’s visibility among international travellers by linking the country’s airport experience with other major travel hubs.

“Tanzania will also benefit from the connectivity that this brand brings. Travellers moving through different destinations will find the same standard of service, making the country part of a wider global travel network,” he said.