Zanzibar’s Chief Secretary: The Citizen Rising Woman platform must be taken seriously

Unguja. The Chief Secretary of the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, Ambassador Zena Said, has emphasised that the ‘The Citizen Rising Woman’ platform is vital for the country’s future and should not be taken lightly, urging stakeholders to support its efforts to uplift women across Tanzania.

Ambassador Zena made the remarks on February 24 during the launch of the platform in Zanzibar, the second in the islands and the sixth in mainland Tanzania.

She described the initiative as strategic in advancing women’s economic empowerment and the nation’s development.

“When you empower a woman, you create opportunities not just for her, but for society as a whole. This platform is strategic and requires reflection on where we are as a nation and how we can strengthen women’s participation in economic activities,” she said.

She noted that women contribute across agriculture, investment, private sector roles, and public service. “They have talent and the drive to rise and contribute to the country’s development. This platform should serve as an avenue to harness their skills and ambitions,” she said.

Ambassador Zena praised the platform’s motto, ‘Give to Gain’, stressing the need to provide women with opportunities through access to capital, markets, and capacity-building so they can contribute fully.

She said that women’s resilience is often underestimated. “Women endure immense challenges, from childbirth to balancing multiple responsibilities, yet they continue to thrive,” she said, noting that historically, women have been central to societal progress.

The Chief Secretary urged balanced participation in decision-making, warning that excluding women can negatively affect more than half of society. She encouraged both public and private institutions to provide opportunities for women, including access to finance, contracts, and markets, fostering innovation and competitiveness.