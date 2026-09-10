Zanzibar’s Unguja farmers double rice yields as irrigation expansion takes root

Unguja. At least 2,875 farmers across the Cheju and Mlemele valleys have been allocated plots (fields) for developing irrigated rice farming and boosting yields from three tonnes up to 5.8 tonnes annually.

This step is cited as aiding the expansion of irrigated farming acreage from 875 hectares in 2019 up to 2,300 hectares by 2024.

These details were presented on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in the House of Representatives by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock.

The ministry was responding to a question from Aza January Joseph (Women's Seats), who sought an accurate evaluation regarding the use of areas designated for rice farming and the gains secured by the government since launching those projects.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, Dr Salum Soud Hamed, highlighted that the project has yielded immense productivity, currently benefiting 5,710 farmers.

Within those statistics, farmers in Cheju valley total 2,500 whilst Mlemele valley accounts for 375.

"There is expanded infrastructure across four valleys, including Cheju and Mlemele, which has helped elevate average rice production from three tonnes annually up to 5.8 tonnes per year," said the Deputy Minister.

He said besides strengthening food security, these achievements have contributed towards generating fresh employment opportunities for youths, particularly in providing agricultural equipment services.

Additionally, it supported land preparation, harvesting, and crop processing activities.

Owing to that situation, within those responses, Dr Hamed indicated they successfully curbed encroachment onto agricultural land for unauthorized uses, whilst stimulating diverse income-generating activities for communities bordering that irrigation infrastructure. Unguja. At least 2,875 farmers across the Cheju and Mlemele valleys have been allocated plots (fields) for developing irrigated rice farming and boosting yields from three tonnes up to 5.8 tonnes annually.

This step is cited as aiding the expansion of irrigated farming acreage from 875 hectares in 2019 up to 2,300 hectares by 2024.

These details were presented on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in the House of Representatives by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock.

The ministry was responding to a question from Aza January Joseph (Women's Seats), who sought an accurate evaluation regarding the use of areas designated for rice farming and the gains secured by the government since launching those projects.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, Dr Salum Soud Hamed, highlighted that the project has yielded immense productivity, currently benefiting 5,710 farmers.

Within those statistics, farmers in Cheju valley total 2,500 whilst Mlemele valley accounts for 375.

"There is expanded infrastructure across four valleys, including Cheju and Mlemele, which has helped elevate average rice production from three tonnes annually up to 5.8 tonnes per year," said the Deputy Minister.

He said besides strengthening food security, these achievements have contributed towards generating fresh employment opportunities for youths, particularly in providing agricultural equipment services.

Additionally, it supported land preparation, harvesting, and crop processing activities.