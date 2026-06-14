Zanzibar signs Sh3 billion deal to boost inclusive education, sign language set for schools

Unguja. Zanzibar’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has signed a five-year Sh3 billion agreement with the Norwegian Association of Disabled (NAD) to strengthen inclusive education systems and improve access for learners with special needs.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2026, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Khamis Abdulla Said, said the partnership comes at a critical moment as government reforms advance to ensure persons with disabilities have access to education without barriers.

“This is significant support and a strong commitment. I congratulate our partners at NAD. I believe that after five years, Zanzibar will be far ahead in inclusive education,” he said.

He said Zanzibar plans to introduce sign language as a subject in all schools, like other languages, to enhance communication for learners with special needs.

The initiative also aims to ensure all teachers are trained in inclusive education so that children with disabilities can learn in an equal and supportive environment without being excluded due to a shortage of specialised staff.

“This is where we are heading. Currently, the government has employed 90 inclusive education teachers, but we want all teachers to be trained so that learners with special needs can be included in all schools without difficulties in accessing support,” he said.

He added that the agreement will strengthen the implementation of policies and strategies on disability inclusion in Zanzibar.

“We will work together to implement the education policy, which includes inclusive education components and strategies to strengthen inclusive services,” he said.

Mr Said said the partnership will also build capacity among education officials to better manage inclusive education programmes.

He noted that NAD has operated in Zanzibar for more than nine years, investing not less than Sh5 billion in various programmes.

“This investment has helped increase enrolment of children with special needs in both public and private schools, where more than 10,000 learners are now in school,” he said.

He added that the organisation has developed inclusive education guidelines for teachers, while increased awareness has influenced government decisions to better respond to the needs of persons with disabilities.

Another key area of cooperation is the provision of assistive devices and the use of technology to support learners with disabilities.

NAD Country Director, Mr Abdulla Amour, said the organisation focuses on promoting the rights of persons with disabilities, inclusive education, advocacy, and economic empowerment.

“In the education ministry, we are working to transform the entire education system into an inclusive one. This agreement is not the beginning of our partnership but a continuation of the work we have been doing since 2019,” he said.

He said the new agreement formalises ongoing efforts, adding: “We are grateful for this partnership so we can continue moving this agenda forward.”