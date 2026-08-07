Zanzibar sugar hits Sh5,000 mark as government steps in

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has detailed the root causes of the ongoing sugar shortage and outlined emergency measures, including the expected arrival of 33,000 tonnes of sugar from India to resolve the supply gap.

For over a week, Zanzibar has experienced an acute sugar deficit, with retailers charging up to Sh5,000 per kilogramme, far above the official indicative price of between Sh2,500 and Sh3,000.

Briefing journalists yesterday, the acting Trade and Industrial Development Minister, Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, attributed the deficit to supply chain disruptions in major source markets, notably India, Brazil, and Eswatini.

“Sugar is available, though stocks have declined slightly. The government has convened to address the underlying challenges and implement solutions to restore supply to required levels,” said Mr Shariff.

Beyond the 33,000-tonne shipment from India, Mr Shariff confirmed that an immediate consignment of 4,000 tonnes currently in Lamu, Kenya, is en route to provide short-term relief.

“We expected the consignment from Lamu to dock on August 3, but transit delays occurred. The vessel is currently at sea and will dock imminently,” he explained.

He noted that the 4,000-tonne shipment would cover national demand for approximately one month, helping to stabilise market prices.

Zanzibar’s monthly sugar consumption ranges between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes, depending on seasonal demand.

As an additional intervention, the government has directed the Mahonda Sugar Factory in Zanzibar to redirect its current production into the local domestic market.

“We have authorised licensed importers to purchase stock directly from the Mahonda factory to immediately bolster supply across the islands,” added Mr Shariff.

To date, the government has issued sugar import licences to four private companies.

Furthermore, Mr Shariff announced that the government has temporarily permitted sugar imports from mainland Tanzania to cover the deficit, reassuring residents that the supply shock is temporary.

Addressing price gouging, Mr Shariff stated that the ministry will review current procurement and logistics costs to determine whether adjustments to the indicative price are warranted.

“The government remains committed to protecting citizens. Given rising maritime freight costs, we will conduct a thorough cost assessment and issue a revised indicative price structure accordingly,” he said.

Regarding why Mahonda factory sugar previously remained largely unsold locally, the minister explained that high domestic manufacturing costs made the factory’s output more expensive than imports from Brazil and Eswatini.

“Mahonda’s production costs are relatively high, which is why they were previously permitted to export to the mainland. However, during this deficit, local supply must take priority over exports,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, residents have voiced concern over the ongoing shortage, with several small business owners suspending operations.

“I have been forced to close my tea kiosk for a week now due to sugar costs. We urge the government to resolve this quickly,” said a resident of Kiembesamaki, Sasha Khamis.