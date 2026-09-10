Zanzibar tackles land grabs: Compensation or return promised to citizens

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) said that while investment remains critical to the Isles’ economic growth, job creation, and revenue generation, it must not infringe on citizens' legal rights.

He was responding to a question asked in the House of Representatives on Thursday, September 10, 2026, by Chambani Representative Mr Mahomud Shineni Ali (ACT-Wazalendo).

In his question, the Representative sought government answers over mounting complaints by citizens whose lands were allegedly seized for investors without prior notice or compensation.

He demanded to know what measures were being taken to return the affected land to its rightful owners or rectify the procedural flaws.

In his response, the Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, Ms Salha Mohamed Mwinjuma, said that while investment remains critical to Zanzibar’s economic growth, job creation, and revenue generation, it must not infringe on citizens' legal rights.

"Execution of investment projects must comply with the law and protect citizens' rights to avoid unnecessary conflicts," said Ms Mwinjuma.

She noted that acquiring land for investment must follow statutory procedures, maintain transparency, serve the broader public interest, and involve local leaders and residents.

"Where land is required for public interest or investment, legal procedures must be followed, including ownership verification, surveying, and property valuation to ensure proper compensation," she explained.

The deputy minister promised that the government would investigate affected areas to establish the truth of the claims.

She assured the House that land would be returned to owners where mistakes are verified, or fair compensation paid if returning the property proves legally impossible.