Zanzibar turns to AI revolution to attract global tech giants

Unguja. As Zanzibar prepares to host the International Technology and Artificial Intelligence Expo, the government has announced plans to transform the islands into a hub for innovation and digital transformation in Africa.

The expo, organised by South Africa-based Africa Business Inc in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Information Technology and Innovation and the Unique Touch Company, aims to bring together policymakers and technology stakeholders to discuss and promote the growth of the digital economy.

Speaking at a press briefing on the expo on Friday, July 24, 2026, Minister for Communications, Information Technology and Innovation Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga said the initiative is part of efforts to position Zanzibar as an attractive destination for investment by leading global technology companies.

"We want to see major global technology companies such as Google, Amazon, Meta and others establish their headquarters or branches here, and for Zanzibar to become a centre of innovation. To achieve that, we need platforms such as this," said Mr Soraga.

He said the government is continuing to establish policies and create a favourable investment environment while developing laws that align with technological advancement to strengthen the sector.

The Unique Touch managing director, Mr Edwin George, said the expo aims to bring together experts from different countries and fields to share knowledge and explore opportunities in technology.

He said artificial intelligence (AI) has already begun transforming business operations, education systems and government administration, making it necessary for societies to embrace technological change.

"It is important for Zanzibar to be part of these changes and ensure that our young people, entrepreneurs, innovators and institutions have an opportunity to fully participate in this new digital economy," he said.

The Director of Innovation at the Ministry of Communications, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Samola Chacha, said Zanzibar would benefit from the expo through increased knowledge and awareness in information and communication technology (ICT).

Speaking virtually, Africa Business Inc chief marketing officer Lebohang Norwana said the expo represents an important opportunity for Zanzibar.

She said Zanzibar's strategic geographical location, combined with its rich cultural and historical heritage, makes it an ideal destination for hosting major international technology events.

"For a long time, Zanzibar has been known for its attractive beaches and tourism sector, but it is now seeking to expand its economy by taking advantage of opportunities created by the digital technology revolution," she said.

Hosting an international technology event of this scale places Zanzibar in a strong position to attract technology-driven investments, particularly in artificial intelligence, financial technology (FinTech), agricultural technology (AgriTech) and smart tourism.