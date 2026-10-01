Zanzibar warns land brokers over sale of government plots

Unguja. The Zanzibar Land Commission has warned land brokers and members of the public against selling or buying Government-reserved land set aside for development and agricultural projects.

The warning was issued on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, by the commission’s Executive Secretary, Mussa Kombo Bakari, during a press briefing at the commission’s offices in Mwanakwerekwe, Unguja.

Mr Bakari said some brokers had recently been advertising reserved land on social media without verifying its ownership or permitted use.

He identified Paje, Jambiani, Fumba, Bwejuu, Michamvi, Makunduchi and Kendwa among areas where such cases had been reported.

“The commission recognises that some of these areas do not belong to the people using brokers to advertise them for sale. Some are Government agricultural and forest reserves,” he said.

Mr Bakari said transferring such land was prohibited and could constitute a criminal offence.

He cited the Land Commission Act No. 6 of 2015 and the Land Tenure Act No. 12 of 1992, which give the commission authority to designate land for specific uses. He said those who violate the laws could face fines and imprisonment.

He also warned brokerage companies to verify the legality of land before accepting assignments to advertise it.

“We will start arresting those who advertise such land, and they will be required to identify the people who hired them,” Mr Bakari said.

He said the Government had reserved land for major development projects, making it important to protect the areas from illegal transactions.

The commission also advised prospective buyers to verify land ownership and status with the commission before making payments.

Mr Bakari said people allocated land for specific purposes must obtain approval from the Minister for Lands and Housing before changing its use.

He said the public warning was intended to prevent disputes and financial losses arising from illegal land transactions.

The commission’s Public Relations Officer, Raya Akida Haji, also urged buyers to verify the status of plots before purchasing them.