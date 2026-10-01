Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife die in helicopter crash

Zanzibar warns land brokers over sale of government plots

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By  Zuleikha Fatawi

Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Latest

  1. Bank CEOs, directors in Tanzania should not serve for more than 10 years, says BoT

  2. Tanzania High Court overturns arrest, extradition order against 'Sativa'

  3. Manqoba, Barker turn focus to crucial Kariakoo Derby

  4. Ex-MPs, deputy ministers take up district commissioner roles

  5. Tanzania eyes Africa’s top-tier uranium producer status

  6. Shah Palace Zanzibar prepares to open its doors

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